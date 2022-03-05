Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Stacey Kratz

Stacey Kratz is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Midvale, Utah.

Family
L.A. on the cheap: You can fit California into your budget, even with high gas prices
As the summer of high gas prices creeps ever closer, many Utahns are feeling that a summer vacation is out of the question. But just one long day’s drive away is Los Angeles, a city full of variety, fun and frolic — at a good price.
By Stacey Kratz
May 6, 2012 3 p.m. MDT
Food
New hot restaurants for after the slopes
By Stacey Kratz
March 13, 2012 6:56 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Parents give tips on feeding kids on the slopes
When you love skiing and snowboarding, you want your children to love it, too.
By Stacey Kratz
March 13, 2012 5:23 p.m. MDT
Food
Skiers, snowboarders share what, where they the like to eat on and off the slopes
For Rosie and Stephen Boren of Midvale, skiing and snowboarding is not a pastime. It’s a fact of life.
By Stacey Kratz
March 13, 2012 5:12 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Culinary wizardry: Cookbook offers look into real foods in the Harry Potter series
Harry Potter fans can immerse themselves once more in the world of The Boy Who Lived when the final movie comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray on Friday with one more look at Harry’s final showdown with Voldemort and, hopefully, some nice extras and bonus features.
By Stacey Kratz
Nov 8, 2011 3 p.m. MST
Food
Dining out: There’s a delicious world out there just waiting to be discovered
As I forked up my first bite of sashimi rice salad at Logan’s Takara Sushi last week, I had a strange realization: This was the first unfamiliar restaurant in a long time that I was visiting without planning to share it with Deseret News readers.
By Stacey Kratz
July 28, 2011 6:28 p.m. MDT
Food
Dining Out: Lone Star is a cut above the common steakhouse
When I’m asked to name my favorite food, I usually say steak.
By Stacey Kratz
July 21, 2011 3:32 p.m. MDT
532839.jpg
Food
Quick Bites: Reader’s recipe takes trail mix to decadent new heights
When I wrote about food strategies for road trips a couple of weeks ago, several readers informed me I’d forgotten a major category of easy-to-eat, low-mess foods: trail mix.
By Stacey Kratz
July 14, 2011 7:11 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Dining Out: Tasty Treet is all tastiness, no frills
By stacey kratz
By Stacey Kratz
July 7, 2011 5:38 p.m. MDT
Family
Quick bites: Making road trips as tasty as possible
By Stacey Kratz
June 30, 2011 3:41 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Dining out: There’s lots of food to explore at Tea Rose Diner
By Stacey Kratz
June 23, 2011 3:12 p.m. MDT
Utah
Program celebrates 25 years of entrepreneurial spirit in Utah
By Stacey Kratz
By Stacey Kratz
June 19, 2011 12:56 p.m. MDT
Food
Quick bites: Donuts. Is there anything they can’t do?
Doughnuts are so frequent a topic of conversation in our house that we have given them a nickname: donees (sample usage: “Did you get your chocolate donee today?”).
By Stacey Kratz
June 16, 2011 4:26 p.m. MDT
Family
Houston eateries take pride in food, service
By Stacey Kratz
June 9, 2011 6:03 p.m. MDT
492015.jpg
Family
Quick bites: Where are your favorite places to get a slice of pizza?
By Stacey Kratz
June 2, 2011 4:05 p.m. MDT
Family
Front End Grill is a trek but worth the drive
Front End Grill
By Stacey Kratz
May 26, 2011 5:16 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Quick bites: The play place can be as important as the food
Every year, my three daughters participate in the National Federation of Music Clubs piano evaluations.
By Stacey Kratz
May 19, 2011 2:41 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Dining Out: Red Corner is a new favorite for Chinese
Red Corner
By Stacey Kratz
May 12, 2011 2:59 p.m. MDT
Family
Quick bites: Summer snacks go best with baseball
This has been a strange spring so far.
By Stacey Kratz
May 5, 2011 6:01 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Dining out: Midway’s Tarahumara is a different type of Mexican restaurant
Something happened last weekend that has rarely happened before. Call it an Easter near-miracle.
By Stacey Kratz
April 28, 2011 4:30 p.m. MDT
Family
Quick bites: Snacking is a full-time responsibility
By Stacey Kratz
April 21, 2011 3:28 p.m. MDT
Family
Dining out: Black Bear Diner in Sandy is a chain that feels local
Black Bear Diner is a chain restaurant that manages to feel like a local place.
By Stacey Kratz
April 14, 2011 6 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Ah, sweetness; Sweet Tooth Fairy bakery knows how to use sugar
My last Quick Bites item concerned sugar-free foods that my family has incorporated rather painlessly into our diet.
By Stacey Kratz
April 7, 2011 3:22 p.m. MDT
Family
Dining out: La Costa serves up great Mexican food
By Stacey Kratz
March 31, 2011 6:01 p.m. MDT
418720.jpg
Family
Quick bites: Sugar-free products have come a long way
By Stacey Kratz
March 24, 2011 6:30 p.m. MDT
Family
Dining out: Gepetto’s features good food in a laid-back atmosphere
By Stacey Kratz
March 17, 2011 6:04 p.m. MDT
Utah
Chick-Fil-A opens in Midvale
MIDVALE — As he tucked into a chicken sandwich and fries early Wednesday evening, Cody McMichael of Midvale was the picture of contentment — even though he’d had no sleep the night before, camped in a parking lot all day and faced the prospect of spending Wednesday night lying on asphalt in a rain-soaked tent.
By Stacey Kratz
March 16, 2011 9:10 p.m. MDT
Arts & Entertainment
Saffron is good and cheap
By Stacey Kratz
By Stacey Kratz
March 10, 2011 3:51 p.m. MST
Family
Dining out: Culver’s fast food is far from ordinary
By Stacey Kratz
March 3, 2011 5:16 p.m. MST
Family
Quick Bites: Farr’s Fresh offers great frozen treats
By Stacey Kratz
Feb 24, 2011 5:33 p.m. MST
Load More