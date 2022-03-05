Stacey Kratz

As the summer of high gas prices creeps ever closer, many Utahns are feeling that a summer vacation is out of the question. But just one long day’s drive away is Los Angeles, a city full of variety, fun and frolic — at a good price.
Harry Potter fans can immerse themselves once more in the world of The Boy Who Lived when the final movie comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray on Friday with one more look at Harry’s final showdown with Voldemort and, hopefully, some nice extras and bonus features.
As I forked up my first bite of sashimi rice salad at Logan’s Takara Sushi last week, I had a strange realization: This was the first unfamiliar restaurant in a long time that I was visiting without planning to share it with Deseret News readers.
MIDVALE — As he tucked into a chicken sandwich and fries early Wednesday evening, Cody McMichael of Midvale was the picture of contentment — even though he’d had no sleep the night before, camped in a parking lot all day and faced the prospect of spending Wednesday night lying on asphalt in a rain-soaked tent.