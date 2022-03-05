Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

A 3S gondola is pictured in Ischgl, Austria.
Opinion
A gondola up Cottonwood Canyon would be expensive and ineffective
It’s a high-risk solution that would end up complicating and lengthening the skier commute — worsening the problem it is designed to solve
By Stan Christensen
Jan 27, 2022 8:53 a.m. MST
A protester holds up a placard during a protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London.
Opinion
Opinion: Yes, personal freedom matters in the pandemic — until it limits the freedom of others
Freedom has often been used more as a sword than as the shield our founders intended.
By Stan Christensen
Aug 16, 2021 8:51 a.m. MDT