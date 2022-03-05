Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
barclay.0.jpg

Stephanie Barclay

Constitution_Series_Supreme_Court_10.jpg
Perspective
Don’t know what constitutional originalism is? Well, it isn’t partisan
Originalism teaches that the Constitution’s meaning is fixed at the point it was ratified.
By Stephanie Barclay
June 28, 2021 10 p.m. MDT