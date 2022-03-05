Stephanie Manova

With the goal to “educate, enrich and entertain,” Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare-in-the-Schools visits more than 50 schools and youth communities throughout Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado from January to April each year.
Abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart’s new 90-minute special, “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case” will premiere on April 27 at 6 p.m. MT on Lifetime. The show discusses the case of Closs, a 13-year-old who was kidnapped after her parents were killed.
“Social media is a double-edged sword, right? On one hand, it’s caused a lot of these issues that we’re experiencing. But on the other hand, it can be used for good and to reach a lot of people in a fairly simple and easy way,” Phillip Monson said.
“Cons are interesting because there are a lot of companies there. Disney is there, and Hasbro’s there, and all these big companies that actually scout for artists. And there’s opportunities there that you can’t find anywhere else.”
Since the spring solstice, everyone’s been eager to jump into spring, so to speak. Luckily, the weather has been more or less up to par with expectations. Music, dance, theater and parties are all coming to Salt Lake this weekend.
Eric Woodyard and Sharonda Jones collaborated on a children’s book with characters that “looked like” their son, Woodyard said — their goal was to accurately portray Flint’s “predominantly African American community.”
Since hanging her own tiny art, McKay Lenker has made a small business of showcasing tiny art in small spaces. Her displays, located in a treehouse, a supply closet and the dressing room of a boutique, attract local artists and audiences alike.
The African Children’s Choir, which started in 1984 thanks to the vision and efforts of founder Ray Barnett, is a music and education program that has sponsored thousands of choir graduates to go on to higher education.
Jo Schaffer’s book series, “Stanley & Hazel,” tells the story of two teens in separate social classes who meet in St. Louis in the 1930’s. After stumbling across a dead body, the pair makes the decision to solve the mystery together.
As an immigration lawyer based in Utah, Skyler Anderson is aware of the pitfalls of the immigration process. Anderson recently authored a fiction novel portraying the extreme or “absurd” laws that illegal immigrants deal with in the United States.