Stephanie Manova

Charley_s_Aunt_Pub_3.jpg
Entertainment
Theater review: Victorian classic ‘Charley’s Aunt’ brings the laughter to Orem’s Hale Theater
By Stephanie Manova
Aug 16, 2019 4:30 p.m. MDT
Eliza Doolittle (Sarah Jane Watts) in CenterPoint Theatre's "My Fair Lady."
Entertainment
Theater review: CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s ‘My Fair Lady’ is a pitch-perfect rendition
If you’ve considered seeing “My Fair Lady” live, it’s unlikely you’ll come across a better rendition than CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s anytime soon.
By Stephanie Manova
June 13, 2019 2:40 p.m. MDT
KSL "Studio 5" food and home economics contributor Becky Low poses for a photo during the taping of her final segment at the station on April 25, 2019.
Entertainment
For her final cooking show, KSL’s Becky Low ends 24-year run with a cheese souffle do-over
While preparing a cheese mixture on KSL’s “Studio 5" last week, Becky Low stirred, cracked a joke and chatted with the show’s host, Brooke Walker, as usual. But for Low, April 25 was no ordinary day.
By Stephanie Manova
May 3, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Lady Macbeth (Stefanie Resnick) observers her "unclean" hands. Hallucinations are an important part of the play.
Entertainment
Teaching students to punch and stab? Just another day for Utah Shakespeare Festival’s school program
With the goal to “educate, enrich and entertain,” Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare-in-the-Schools visits more than 50 schools and youth communities throughout Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado from January to April each year.
By Stephanie Manova
April 28, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Performers dance at the 10th annual Nihon Matsuri Japan Festival in Salt Lake City Saturday, April 25, 2015.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: It’s time to pet all the baby animals
The Baby Animal Festival continues its adorable season at Cross E Ranch.
By Stephanie Manova
April 25, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Elizabeth Smart new Lifetime special ‘Smart Justice’ will examine Jayme Closs’ abduction
Abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart’s new 90-minute special, “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case” will premiere on April 27 at 6 p.m. MT on Lifetime. The show discusses the case of Closs, a 13-year-old who was kidnapped after her parents were killed.
By Stephanie Manova
April 24, 2019 11:43 a.m. MDT
"Flourishing Life," by Eric Bennett. "A rarely visited section of The Narrows in Zion National Park, one of Utah's most beloved and visited parks, illuminated by morning light and decorated in a colorful array of autumn foliage," Bennett wrote. "Fall is m
Entertainment
For Earth Day, 3 nature photographers share why the perfect Instagram shot may not be great for the environment
“Social media is a double-edged sword, right? On one hand, it’s caused a lot of these issues that we’re experiencing. But on the other hand, it can be used for good and to reach a lot of people in a fairly simple and easy way,” Phillip Monson said.
By Stephanie Manova
April 22, 2019 1:15 p.m. MDT
Gail Harding as the Easter Bunny.
Entertainment
Meet the woman behind Trolley Square’s Easter Bunny — ‘Every little child touches my heart in some way’
“Bunny never talks,” Gail Harding said. “I shake my head and interact. I’ve had kids that are really afraid of me, so I just sit down on the floor and scrunch closer to them, so I’m at their level.”
By Stephanie Manova
April 19, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
The Gardner Village Easter Egg Hunt will be April 20 after the Eggs Legs 5K.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: All the Earth Day and Easter events you’ll ever need
Easter is here, and there are plenty of eggcellent options.
By Stephanie Manova
April 18, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Artwork by Camilla d'Errico.
Entertainment
Salt Lake’s FanX isn’t just about celebrities — for indie artists, it’s an art gallery
“Cons are interesting because there are a lot of companies there. Disney is there, and Hasbro’s there, and all these big companies that actually scout for artists. And there’s opportunities there that you can’t find anywhere else.”
By Stephanie Manova
April 17, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Savannah Olsten directs "Twice the Dream."
Entertainment
After 14 years, this Utah filmmaker’s dream is finally coming to Megaplex Theatres
“I remember being on the phone with my mom and I was bawling. I’m like, why — why is it so hard? I just want to make this movie. We just want to make this movie. Why is it so hard?”
By Stephanie Manova
April 14, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Bees buzz from flower to flower as the tulips begin opening at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi in preparation for their 14th annual festival, on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: It’s time for improv, tulips and really buff dudes
FitCon comes to Utah this weekend — as does a comedy festival and a tulip festival.
By Stephanie Manova
April 11, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
"Voices" will run April 11-13.
Entertainment
Guatemalan dancer Efren Corado shares his ‘Voice’ one last time as a member of Utah’s RDT
“It matters to know that there’s this first generation immigrant kid from Guatemala now on stage living and re-enacting American modern dance history — that’s actually kind of a big deal.”
By Stephanie Manova
April 9, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Keira Shae is the author of "How the Light Gets In."
Entertainment
Abused in ‘Happy Valley,’ this Utahn found hope, relief and power in telling her own story
Rather than seeing a traditional therapist, which she couldn’t afford, Shae wrote down her story to help her process and cope with her memories of her abusive childhood.
By Stephanie Manova
April 3, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Cast members from Pioneer Theatre Company's production of "Sweat."
Entertainment
Theater review: The plight of steel workers gets expertly told in PTC’s ‘Sweat’
Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning play empathizes folks on all sides of a classic Rust Belt struggle.
By Stephanie Manova
April 1, 2019 5 p.m. MDT
Danette Poulson, former president of the Choral Arts Society of Utah and wife of conductor and choir founder Sterling Poulson. Danette Poulson passed away in 2018 and the choir will sing Gabriel Fauré's "Requiem" in her honor at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, M
Entertainment
The Choral Arts Society of Utah heads to Carnegie Hall this weekend where they will honor one of their own
The group will perform “Requiem” by Gabriel Fauré in honor of conductor Sterling Poulson’s wife, Danette Poulson, who passed away last year.
By Stephanie Manova
March 29, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Cast members from Pioneer Theatre Company's production of "Sweat."
Entertainment
The Pulitzer-winning ‘Sweat’ brings a Rust Belt crisis to Utah, by way of Pennsylvania
Pioneer Theatre Company’s new production examines Reading, Pennsylvania — a town decimated by a shifting global economy.
By Stephanie Manova
March 29, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Ira L. Walks of the Crow/Cree Tribe, and resides in Pocatello, Idaho, has his head dress adjusted before performing in the 24th NACIP Powwow & Festival in Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: Cheese, chocolate and music. What else does a weekend need?
Since the spring solstice, everyone’s been eager to jump into spring, so to speak. Luckily, the weather has been more or less up to par with expectations. Music, dance, theater and parties are all coming to Salt Lake this weekend.
By Stephanie Manova
March 28, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
A dancer at a recent Pow Wow.
Entertainment
At BYU, a Native American pow wow continues its 40-year run
“It’s easy to push it to the back burner. But then our kids won’t understand the meanings, and they’ll disappear.”
By Stephanie Manova
March 27, 2019 8:30 a.m. MDT
Ethan Woodyard poses with his parents Eric Woodyard and Sharonda Jones, who are the co-authors of Ethan's Talent Search.
Entertainment
The Deseret News’ Utah Jazz reporter has written a book about his favorite basketball player — his son
Eric Woodyard and Sharonda Jones collaborated on a children’s book with characters that “looked like” their son, Woodyard said — their goal was to accurately portray Flint’s “predominantly African American community.”
By Stephanie Manova
March 25, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Flogging Molly lead singer Dave King in a recent concert.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: Dancing queens (and dancing men) are back in Utah
You like ABBA? Of course you do.
By Stephanie Manova
March 21, 2019 4:30 p.m. MDT
Hope (Jessica Yergensen) and father Cladwell B. Cladwell (Heath Bateman) dance in celebration of Hope's new job at Urine Good Company in "Urinetown," produced by the Riverton Arts Council.
Entertainment
Theater review: Riverton Art Council’s ‘Urinetown’ spoofs Broadway and capitalist norms alike
Riverton Art Council’s “Urinetown” is a wonderfully performed and fascinating piece showing aspects of America’s most obvious — yet eternally unresolved — political and social conflicts.
By Stephanie Manova
March 18, 2019 4:30 p.m. MDT
A painting from Rachel Crockett Smith's "Here and There" tiny art exhibit.
Entertainment
Small, bitty, scaled-down — whatever little word you use, Utah’s Tiny Art Show packs a big punch
Since hanging her own tiny art, McKay Lenker has made a small business of showcasing tiny art in small spaces. Her displays, located in a treehouse, a supply closet and the dressing room of a boutique, attract local artists and audiences alike.
By Stephanie Manova
March 15, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Lead singer Dave King in a recent concert.
Entertainment
St. Patrick’s Day is coming and Flogging Molly wants to help Salt Lake celebrate — Irish punk style
Following a six-year hiatus, Irish punk-rock band “Flogging Molly” is touring the U.S. to celebrate the release of its new album, “Life is Good.”
By Stephanie Manova
March 13, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
The African Children's Choir, shown here recording a performance, will be performing at locations in Salt Lake City and Sandy on March 8 and 10.
Entertainment
Your Weekend: These young African singers are serenading Utahns for a good cause
Disney on Ice, Cirque du Soleil and more are coming to Salt Lake City this weekend.
By Stephanie Manova
March 7, 2019 4 p.m. MST
African Children's Choir prepares for future performances.
Entertainment
The African Children’s Choir brings to Utah song, dance, ‘joy and resiliency’
The African Children’s Choir, which started in 1984 thanks to the vision and efforts of founder Ray Barnett, is a music and education program that has sponsored thousands of choir graduates to go on to higher education.
By Stephanie Manova
March 7, 2019 10:07 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Adam Levine says Utah resident shows a lot of potential on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Tuesday night, 18-year old Orem resident Talon Cardon earned himself a spot in the next phase of “The Voice,” receiving a last-minute chair-spin from John Legend.
By Stephanie Manova
March 6, 2019 1:54 p.m. MST
Disney On Ice cast members perform a song from "Frozen" in "Dare to Dream."
Entertainment
For Disney On Ice’s skaters, Utah trip continues a career of dreams and sacrifices
“It’s not as glamorous as everybody thinks it is all of the time. But it’s totally worth it — because we’re getting to live our dream.”
By Stephanie Manova
March 6, 2019 10 a.m. MST
Jo Schaffer holding a copy of the first book in her "Stanley & Hazel" series.
Entertainment
How founding a YA writing conference convinced this Utah author it was time to publish her own work
Jo Schaffer’s book series, “Stanley & Hazel,” tells the story of two teens in separate social classes who meet in St. Louis in the 1930’s. After stumbling across a dead body, the pair makes the decision to solve the mystery together.
By Stephanie Manova
March 2, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Skyler's novel, "The Right Way," portrays the difficulties of the immigration process through a fictional account.
Entertainment
This Utah immigration attorney’s new book aims to show the ‘The Right Way’ to immigrate
As an immigration lawyer based in Utah, Skyler Anderson is aware of the pitfalls of the immigration process. Anderson recently authored a fiction novel portraying the extreme or “absurd” laws that illegal immigrants deal with in the United States.
By Stephanie Manova
March 1, 2019 7 a.m. MST
