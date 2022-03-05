Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Stephen Dark

merlin_2902466.jpg
Utah
Two sisters, two cities: A tale of booming home prices and grinding poverty
Lagging ever further behind the explosive growth in housing prices in Salt Lake City, the homeless and the destitute struggle on the fringes of the city, in tents and makeshift encampments.
By Stephen Dark
Jan 10, 2022 9:59 p.m. MST
Paige Stuart leaves flowers during a vigil for her mother, Cami Shepherd, in West Valley City on Monday, April 16, 2018.
InDepth
‘Not for sale': How one woman’s quest to stop sex trafficking in Salt Lake may have ended in her death
Cami Shepherd’s hoped to shine a light on the intersecting problems of sex trafficking, homelessness and drug addiction. Did this lead to her untimely death?
By Stephen Dark
Aug 30, 2018 10:30 p.m. MDT