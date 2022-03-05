clock
Stephen W. Stathis
Contributor
Opinion
How Memorial Day became an American tradition
The first Memorial Day was celebrated during the Civil War. It’s since become a sacred day of remembrance.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
May 28, 2021 2:44 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Will Joe Biden’s inauguration be a healing moment for America?
With the change in our nation’s leadership on Jan. 20, we should hope the strength of American democracy will begin to be restored.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
Jan 16, 2021 10:10 p.m. MST
Opinion
From Bibles to blizzards: The evolution of presidential inaugurations
The oath of office is the only part of the ceremony that has stayed consistent since 1789.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
Jan 9, 2021 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
‘I do solemnly swear’: Memorable moments from 230 years of presidential inaugurations
Inaugurations can provide a reassuring sense of continuity to American governance, but sometimes the unexpected happens.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
Jan 1, 2021 11 a.m. MST
Opinion
To regain America’s trust, Congress needs to put country first
Over the past five decades, no other branch of American government has seen a larger decline in its level of public trust and confidence than Congress.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
Dec 4, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
What John McCain taught about civility is especially relevant now
Sen. McCain was a courageous patriot who was able to find common ground with many who had vastly different philosophies.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
Oct 22, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
100 years, two pandemics and two failures of leadership
While most developed countries have managed to control the coronavirus crisis, the United States still has no cohesive national strategy and no national testing plan.
By
Stephen W. Stathis
Aug 3, 2020 5 p.m. MDT