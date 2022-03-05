clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Steve Hitz
https://www.deseret.com/authors/steve-hitz/rss
Perspective
9 steps to help create an intentional, peaceful life
Time is seldom our own when we have children, but we can still carve out a sacred space in our lives.
By
Steve Hitz
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: How to live more intentionally by finding your own ‘desert’
In my studies of those who have dedicated their lives to discovering their identity, I have found keys to create the peace and abundant life we all seek.
By
Steve Hitz
Jan 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Give life a chance: Fighting suicide begins with fighting loneliness
One significant antidote to loneliness is having a sense of belonging.
By
Steve Hitz
April 30, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
How do we improve our dialogue? Rethinking is a start
We all have something to say — so why don’t we allow each other to say it?
By
Steve Hitz
March 29, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
We must replace cancel culture with ‘forgiveness culture’
If we want America to heal, it starts with forgiveness.
By
Steve Hitz
Feb 9, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
How ‘wokeness’ could cancel religious liberty
The idea of fighting inequality has spiraled into self-righteousness — and could hurt religious freedom protections.
By
Steve Hitz
Dec 23, 2020 3 p.m. MST
Opinion
Give life a chance: Part 2 of a personal reflection on suicidal ideation
By
Steve Hitz
Nov 23, 2020 3 p.m. MST
Opinion
Give life a chance: A personal reflection on suicidal ideation
By
Steve Hitz
Sept 18, 2020 12:06 p.m. MDT
Opinion
In an age of cancel culture, our task is to create a ‘context culture’
By
Steve Hitz
June 28, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: The conundrum of faith
By
Steve Hitz
March 7, 2020 7 p.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Finding your purpose requires intention, self-direction
By
Steve Hitz
Jan 5, 2020 8 a.m. MST