Susan Roylance

Speaking before the U.N. Economic and Social Council, former President Bill Clinton applauds the health care workers who helped achieve an Ebola-free Liberia, even though “no small number lost their lives” in the process.
“Our action or inaction on the family in the United Nations will be one of the rare occasions when the world will be really watching,” stated Ambassador Dapkiunas of Belarus. So why will the world be watching this time?
As the U.N. celebrated the 25th anniversary of the treaty on the Rights of the Child, many countries spoke out on the rights of the parents to determine the sex education of their children, and a recognition of religious and cultural values.
Same-sex marriage proponents are like “sharks seeing blood in the water,” said William C. Duncan at a leadership meeting of United Families International, which included the introduction of the new international president, Laura Bunker.
At the time DOMA was signed into law, the U.S. State Department was promoting same-sex marriage at a United Nations conference in Istanbul. The intent of the law was to protect children from those intending to deconstruct marriage and family.
Confusion reigned in the final hours of the recent U.N. Commission for Social Development. The developing countries want the U.S. to kick in more funds to solve their financial problems, and the U.S. wants to focus on empowering the people.
The question, “When does human life begin?” was answered in a European Court of Justice this week. The judgement recognizes the beginning of human life at “all stages of the development of human life, beginning with the fertilization of