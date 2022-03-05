Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Susan Roylance

Opinion
Of all the voting methods, vote by mail is the riskiest
By Susan Roylance
Sept 11, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Susan Roylance: Bill Clinton at the UN applauds Ebola success
Speaking before the U.N. Economic and Social Council, former President Bill Clinton applauds the health care workers who helped achieve an Ebola-free Liberia, even though “no small number lost their lives” in the process.
By Susan Roylance
May 29, 2015 11:48 a.m. MDT
The first session, Jan. 19-21, was considered the “stocktaking session,” with many countries, and groups of countries, presenting their preferred outcomes for the post-2015 agenda. Each country had an opportunity to present its goals and aspirations for t
Opinion
Susan Roylance: UN attempts to reform the world economies
The nations of the world gather to prepare the post-2015 agenda, including a “radical reform of our economies.”
By Susan Roylance
Jan 28, 2015 12:07 p.m. MST
Opinion
Susan Roylance: NGOs call for sexual rights in UN post-2015 agenda
U.K. Ambassador Peter Wilson spoke out in favor of “sexual and reproductive health and rights” at the Stakeholder Forum on the U.N. post-2015 development agenda.
By Susan Roylance
Jan 20, 2015 1 p.m. MST
Opinion
Susan Roylance: U.N. plans to transform all lives in next 15 years
The secretary-general of the United Nations issued a universal call to action to transform our world beyond 2015.
By Susan Roylance
Jan 14, 2015 2:10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Susan Roylance: Definition of the family put on hold at United Nations
“Our action or inaction on the family in the United Nations will be one of the rare occasions when the world will be really watching,” stated Ambassador Dapkiunas of Belarus. So why will the world be watching this time?
By Susan Roylance
Dec 17, 2014 12 a.m. MST
Opinion
Susan Roylance: The UN, child rights, parents and sexuality education
As the U.N. celebrated the 25th anniversary of the treaty on the Rights of the Child, many countries spoke out on the rights of the parents to determine the sex education of their children, and a recognition of religious and cultural values.
By Susan Roylance
Nov 26, 2014 10:20 a.m. MST
Australian Prime Minister-elect Tony Abbott, right, meets with Treasury Secretary Martin Parkinson in Sydney Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. A new government prepared to take control of Australia on Sunday, with policies to cut pledges in foreign aid and to wind b
Opinion
Susan Roylance: Pro-family prime minister elected in Australia
New Australian prime minister supports traditional marriage between a man and a woman, and other pro-family issues.
By Susan Roylance
Sept 11, 2013 3:25 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Susan Roylance: UFI says same-sex marriage is not inevitable
Same-sex marriage proponents are like “sharks seeing blood in the water,” said William C. Duncan at a leadership meeting of United Families International, which included the introduction of the new international president, Laura Bunker.
By Susan Roylance
Aug 29, 2013 11:45 a.m. MDT
DOMA wasn\'t meant to humiliate children, but to protect them.
Opinion
Susan Roylance: DOMA was meant to protect children, not ‘injure’ them
At the time DOMA was signed into law, the U.S. State Department was promoting same-sex marriage at a United Nations conference in Istanbul. The intent of the law was to protect children from those intending to deconstruct marriage and family.
By Susan Roylance
July 1, 2013 10:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Susan Roylance: U.S., developing countries clash at U.N. over funds for development
Confusion reigned in the final hours of the recent U.N. Commission for Social Development. The developing countries want the U.S. to kick in more funds to solve their financial problems, and the U.S. wants to focus on empowering the people.
By Susan Roylance
Feb 17, 2012 4:47 p.m. MST
Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2012.
U.S. & World
Susan Roylance: Romney commits to defund United Nations Population Fund, Planned Parenthood
To shore up conservative Republican support, Romney said, “Mine will be a pro-life presidency.” He said he would reinstate the Mexico City policy, cut off funding for UNFPA and Planned Parenthood.
By Susan Roylance
Feb 10, 2012 9:34 p.m. MST
The Security Council meets to discuss the situation in Syria at United Nations headquarters Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012.
U.S. & World
Susan Roylance: Fiery clash between Israel and Syria disrupts poverty presentations at U.N.
Verbal Clash between Syria and Israel at the Commission on Social Development reflects tensions in the Middle East and disrupts diplomacy at the U.N.
By Susan Roylance
Feb 3, 2012 3:48 p.m. MST
639804.jpg
World & Nation
Susan Roylance: European court recognizes human life from the moment of conception
The question, “When does human life begin?” was answered in a European Court of Justice this week. The judgement recognizes the beginning of human life at “all stages of the development of human life, beginning with the fertilization of
By Susan Roylance
Oct 27, 2011 4:01 p.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Susan Roylance: Stats not an excuse for abortion
A surprising drop in maternal deaths related to pregnancy was reported this week in The Lancet -- a report that may have been delayed under pressure from pro-choice groups.
By Susan Roylance
April 23, 2010 11:46 a.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Families Around the World blog: The ‘modern’ family
In a speech at the U.N. Women’s Conference last week, a woman from Qatar talked about the \"modern family.\" It was a thought-provoking speech.
By Susan Roylance
March 22, 2010 12:17 a.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Susan Roylance: Motherhood celebrated at the U.N
One of the largest conference rooms at the U.N. was full to overflowing. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss \"The Critical Role of Mother’s in Society.\"
By Susan Roylance
March 12, 2010 12:39 p.m. MST
Faith
Susan Roylance: Families around the world: The U.N. and the U.S.
A reader asked, \"How can U.N. documents affect me -- in the United States of America?\" First, if the document is an international treaty, it can have the full force of law.
By Susan Roylance
Sept 25, 2009 12:15 a.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Families around the world: 42 million babies
Berlin’s Global NGO Forum ended Friday with a news conference that opened the door to ask what some relevant -- but as-yet-unanswered -- questions.
By Susan Roylance
Sept 7, 2009 12:17 a.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Youths too religious?
Some, perhaps many, of those attending the Global NGO Forum in Berlin are worried that youths around the world are turning to religion.
By Susan Roylance
Sept 5, 2009 12:15 a.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Susan Roylance: Preventing babies??
Preventing babies seems to be a major goal of the Global NGO Forum in Berlin this week -- either before or after conception.
By Susan Roylance
Sept 2, 2009 12:15 a.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: A horribly radical agenda
Susan Roylance discusses some items that trouble her on the agenda of next week’s Global NGO Forum.
By Susan Roylance
Aug 29, 2009 3:25 p.m. MDT
Faith
Susan Roylance: Dutch deputy prime minister to families: build bridges
In welcoming participants of the World Congress of Families in Amsterdam this week, Andre Rouvoet, deputy prime minister of The Netherlands, challenged participants to \"build bridges.\"
By Susan Roylance
Aug 13, 2009 12:16 a.m. MDT