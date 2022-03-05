clock
Suzanne Gleed
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/suzanne-gleed/rss
Opinion
Handcuffing companies in the name of ‘free speech’ is unconstitutional
SB228, which passed the Utah Legislature, would infringe upon the rights of private businesses and religious organizations.
By
Suzanne Gleed
March 10, 2021 10:31 a.m. MST
Opinion
Utah elected officials should not use antitrust laws as a political cudgel
We must remember that although going after tech is politically convenient, it is not what is best for America.
By
Suzanne Gleed
Sept 30, 2020 3 p.m. MDT