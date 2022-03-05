Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Sydney Chapman

Rover.com released its list of most popular dog names for 2018.
U.S. & World
These were the most popular dog names of 2018
Rover.com reported that it compiled the list based off of information from its database of over a million dogs.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 17, 2018 9 a.m. MST
Portrait of happy Santa Claus holding Christmas letter in his hands and looking at camera
U.S. & World
Should Santa be ‘rebranded’ as a female? New survey reveals how Americans would change Santa Claus
According to CBS News, a free logo design company called GraphicSprings recently conducted a survey in which it asked participants how they would “rebrand” or “modernize” Santa Claus’ look, transportation and gender.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 14, 2018 4:24 p.m. MST
Reuter's published a report that asbestos was allegedly found in J&J's baby powder and it sent the company's stock tumbling.
U.S. & World
Johnson & Johnson knew their baby powder was tainted with asbestos for decades but said nothing, report says
Reuters said documents show that samples testing positive for asbestos-tainted talc occurred from at least 1971 to the early 2000s. However, the oldest documents mentioning tainted talc date back to 1957 and 1958.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 14, 2018 12:16 p.m. MST
Players hit piano keys to end up playing the songs "Jingle Bells" and "The Twelve Days of Christmas."
Entertainment
This week’s ‘Fortnite’ piano challenge has a festive twist
According to Forbes, the game brought back the piano challenge that was first introduced in Season Six.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 13, 2018 7:45 p.m. MST
FILE - This Sunday, June 24, 2018 file photo shows the Toyota company logo on a car at a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
U.S. & World
Toyota just announced 3 new recalls; one of them involves 12 model years worth of vehicles
In total, the company is recalling approximately 203,000 vehicles.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 13, 2018 5:20 p.m. MST
Snowbird Resort unveiled its newest addition Saturday with the grand opening of a new restaurant and shopping outlet in an unlikely location: on top of 11,000-foot Hidden Peak. (Photo: Matt Crawley)
Utah
These Utah ski resorts were some of the internet’s most-searched resorts in 2018
According to a report by TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Utah is home to some of the most searched-for ski resorts of 2018.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 13, 2018 2:12 p.m. MST
Stevie Nicks of the band Fleetwood Mac performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. Nicks will join Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new
Entertainment
Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard and Janet Jackson: here’s why this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class has made history
“To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling,” Stevie Nicks said, according to Uproxx.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 13, 2018 1:27 p.m. MST
The Geminids are said to put on one of the best meteor showers of the year.
U.S. & World
The best meteor shower of the year peaks tonight; here’s what you need to know about the Geminids
According to Space.com, the Geminids will most likely be the best meteor shower of 2018.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 13, 2018 10:47 a.m. MST
The incident happened late Monday night and took hours to clean up.
U.S. & World
Chocolate factory spill causes one ton of molten chocolate to flow onto the street in Germany
Twenty-five firefighters were called in to clean up the mess “with shovels, warm water and roofer burners,” according to the German news outlet Welt.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 12, 2018 1:13 p.m. MST
A pedestrian passes Old Main on the campus of Utah State University, Friday, August 23, 2002. photo by Jeremy Harmon (Submission date: 08/23/2002)
Utah
These four Utah cities just made a list for ‘2019’s Best College Towns'; here’s why
It turns out Utah isn’t just a great place to hit the slopes. For many young people, it’s also a prime location for hitting the books.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 12, 2018 10:21 a.m. MST
Newly-glazed doughnuts travel along a conveyor belt to be boxed for customers at the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Orem December 29, 2000. Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts every day this week in honor of National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 5.
U.S. & World
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 today. Here’s what you need to know
Business Insider reported that the store typically runs the dollar dozen promotion twice each year. The first time is in July for Krispy Kreme’s birthday, the second is in December.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 12, 2018 10:10 a.m. MST
Promotional poster artwork for "Avengers: Infinity War."
Entertainment
The concept art for Disney’s upcoming Marvel attractions is here and you have to see it
“(We) are expanding this epic story universe in a way that, for the first time ever, will allow you to take on an active role alongside these Super Heroes,” Scot Drake, Creative Executive of the Marvel Global Portfolio said in a statement.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 11, 2018 12:46 p.m. MST
Tom Holland is Spider-Man in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Holland will also star in the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Entertainment
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ plot details were released, here’s what fans can expect
According to Comicbook.com, the movie will follow Peter Parker as he and his classmates go to Europe for summer vacation, but the relaxation doesn’t last too long for Parker.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 11, 2018 9:15 a.m. MST
People are not happy with the new "Sonic" poster.
Entertainment
Paramount Pictures released the teaser poster for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog,’ and fans are not having it
According to IGN, the movie’s production team decided to go with a “more realistic take” on Sonic rather than the normal, “cartoony” version.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 10, 2018 3:16 p.m. MST
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
U.S. & World
Trump, Ford and Putin: Here’s who else made the ‘shortlist’ for TIME’s 2018 Person of the Year
The Person of the Year is awarded to the person or group of people who “most influenced the news and the world — for better or for worse — during the past year,” according to TIME.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 10, 2018 1:16 p.m. MST
FILE - This illustration made available by NASA in 2018 shows the InSight lander drilling into the surface of Mars. InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is scheduled to arrive at the planet on M
U.S. & World
We now have the first audio recording from Mars, thanks to NASA’s InSight lander; listen here.
“Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat,” said Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in a statement.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 8, 2018 8 a.m. MST
3D illustration of the Balamuthia mandrillaris amoeba.
U.S. & World
Woman dies of rare brain-eating amoeba after using neti pot filled with tap water
Scientists have stated that neti pots are still safe to use, but it is still recommended that only sterile or saline water be used in them, per Gizmodo.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 7, 2018 2:10 p.m. MST
After much anticipation, Marvel has finally released the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame."
Entertainment
Watch: Marvel drops first ‘Avengers 4' trailer, along with the title and new release date
The title of the fourth installment will be Avengers: Endgame. The movie also has a new release date.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 7, 2018 10:27 a.m. MST
John Carter has inspired many after a video of his active lifestyle has gone viral.
U.S. & World
Video: See ‘world’s most extreme grandpa’ run, bike and backflip off the diving board
“Being active has been a part of my whole life. I just never quit so I never got old,” Carter said according to Pickle.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 7, 2018 8 a.m. MST
FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. Gaines responded on Twitter April 29, 2017, to a lawsuit filed against him by f
Entertainment
Chip Gaines says he felt ‘trapped’ during final seasons of ‘Fixer Upper’
“I’m an authentic, sincere person. So, as long as things are natural and organic, I’m in my element,” Chip Gaines told Cowboys & Indians magazine.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 6, 2018 1:45 p.m. MST
A restaurant in Texas has constructed a life-sized gingerbread house that seats up to 12 people.
U.S. & World
This life-sized gingerbread house is now accepting dinner reservations.
“He goes, ‘I want you to build me a life-size gingerbread house,’ and I said ‘OK, I’ll see what we can do,’” executive chef Martin Wilda told KVUE when asked about his boss’ assignment.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 6, 2018 1:20 p.m. MST
PETA called for the end of "anti-animal" expressions yesterday via Twitter.
U.S. & World
‘Bring home the bagels’? Here’s why people aren’t happy with PETA’s new initiative
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been making headlines after it spoke out Tuesday in a series of tweets that condemned “anti-animal” expressions.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 5, 2018 3:44 p.m. MST
Patrons line up outside the Cheesecake Factory in Murray as the restaurant opens its doors for business Thursday, Nov. 1, 2007.
U.S. & World
The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free slices of cheesecake today. Here’s what you need to know
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of free cheesecake via DoorDash.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 5, 2018 11:53 a.m. MST
According to the Wall Street Journal, canned tuna sales have been on the decline for the past three decades.
U.S. & World
Millennials are now being blamed for killing canned tuna, but is it really because they don’t own can openers?
“A lot of millennials don’t even own can openers,” Andy Mecs, vice president of marketing and innovation for StarKist, said, according to the Wall Street Journal.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 5, 2018 8:57 a.m. MST
The famous actor also delivered a personal message of God's love at Disney's annual event.
Entertainment
Chris Pratt reads Gospel of Luke at Disneyland’s special Christmas ceremony
With help from a certain Guardian of the Galaxy, Disneyland helped people remember the true meaning of Christmas this weekend.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 4, 2018 3:35 p.m. MST
A classic box of four cookies Chip offers.
U.S. & World
It’s National Cookie Day. Here are deals from Chip, Crumbl and other cookie places
Chip, Crumbl, Goodly and more! Check out this sweet list of deals and freebies.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 4, 2018 12:45 p.m. MST
The kid-representative for America seems sort of familiar.
U.S. & World
Watch: This airline’s Christmas ad pokes fun at Trump, world leaders
In the eyes of one airline, the president of the United States might have qualified for coal in his stocking.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 4, 2018 9:05 a.m. MST
Close up of Columbia's new Star Wars Parka.
Entertainment
Columbia is rolling out new ‘Star Wars'-themed parkas. Here’s what you need to know
Per Columbia’s website, The Star Wars Empire Crew Parka is “an officially-licensed jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway.”
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 3, 2018 2:09 p.m. MST
Alfred Norwood Jr. ran to help what he thought was a man in distress.
U.S. & World
‘Help!': Veteran mistakes homeowner’s ‘National Lampoons Christmas Vacation’ decoration of Clark Griswold for person in distress
“I was trying to get him down any way I can. Except when I started talking to him, he never said nothing!” Alfred Norwood Jr. said, according to KVUE. “Then I thought... ‘I hope he’s not dead, lemme call 911.’”
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 3, 2018 1:14 p.m. MST
A South Korean train transporting dozens of South Korean officials runs on the rails which leads to North Korea, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. South Korea sent rail cars and dozens of o
U.S. & World
S. Korean train enters N. Korea for first time in 11 years
“You will visit train stations and cross hills and rivers in North Korea no outsiders have visited,” Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told the survey team, according to the Washington Post.
By Sydney Chapman
Dec 1, 2018 9:13 a.m. MST
Load More