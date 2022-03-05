Taylor Hintz

Joseph Carbone suffered from short-sightedness and astigmatism his entire childhood, but after joining the LDS Church, he became an optician and has since helped 100,000 low-income children receive professional eye care at a fraction of the cost.
Cause for Hope helps families in poverty to become self-sufficient business owners, budget-keepers and entrepreneurs. Its unique mentoring program has helped 1,600 families since 2001 in poor Central and South American countries.
Springville and Westlake high schools won the state cooking competition run by Utah Restaurants Association in the South Towne Expo Center March 17. Teams competed to create a three-course meal in one hour as well as menus and business models.
The American String Teachers Association will fill the Salt Palace from March 18-21 with some of the world’s most renowned musicians and teachers. Educational sessions and concerts will showcase string performances and modern string technologies.
“White Earth,” a short documentary directed by Utahn J. Christian Jensen, has been nominated for an Academy Award. The 20-minute film explores the booming oil town of White Earth, North Dakota, through the eyes of children.
The Piano Guys’ music helped inspire one couple to learn about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. New Jersey residents Bob and Joanna Walch started watching viral videos of the group at home — now they’re church members and friends.