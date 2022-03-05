Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Taylor Hintz

Faith
Eye Care 4 Kids founder has the vision to help children see
Joseph Carbone suffered from short-sightedness and astigmatism his entire childhood, but after joining the LDS Church, he became an optician and has since helped 100,000 low-income children receive professional eye care at a fraction of the cost.
By Taylor Hintz
Aug 31, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Have fun and do basic math with KenKen puzzles
Math-based puzzle KenKen from Japanese creator Tetsuya Miyamoto is becoming more popular as a game and teaching method that requires logic and arithmetic.
By Taylor Hintz
April 28, 2015 8:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
‘The Candy Bomber’ to speak in Veteran’s Speaker Series
Gail Halvorsen, also known as “The Candy Bomber” and from the movie “Meet the Mormons,” will be featured in the Veteran Speaker Series at the Salt Lake City Library on May 4.
By Taylor Hintz
April 28, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
Ines Cano Diaz received mentoring through Cause for Hope to help her start her own business making tortillas -- a business that now earns her four times as much money per month. Diaz's family is seen here with (from left) Charles Didier, Curtis Bennett, G
Faith
Cause for Hope mentors help South, Central American families out of poverty
Cause for Hope helps families in poverty to become self-sufficient business owners, budget-keepers and entrepreneurs. Its unique mentoring program has helped 1,600 families since 2001 in poor Central and South American countries.
By Taylor Hintz
April 23, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Utah
Teen chefs compete in state cooking competition; Springville, Westlake take top honors
Springville and Westlake high schools won the state cooking competition run by Utah Restaurants Association in the South Towne Expo Center March 17. Teams competed to create a three-course meal in one hour as well as menus and business models.
By Taylor Hintz
March 25, 2015 12:34 a.m. MDT
Utah
American String Teachers Association to hold annual conference in Salt Lake City
The American String Teachers Association will fill the Salt Palace from March 18-21 with some of the world’s most renowned musicians and teachers. Educational sessions and concerts will showcase string performances and modern string technologies.
By Taylor Hintz
March 14, 2015 3 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
BYU graduate, Utah native has documentary up for an Oscar
“White Earth,” a short documentary directed by Utahn J. Christian Jensen, has been nominated for an Academy Award. The 20-minute film explores the booming oil town of White Earth, North Dakota, through the eyes of children.
By Taylor Hintz
Feb 20, 2015 2:10 p.m. MST
Family
From 5-year-old refugee to CEO, Tan Le shares family’s story at RootsTech
RootsTech keynote speaker Tan Le addressed thousands of family history enthusiasts Thursday with a story from her own childhood as a 5-year-old girl fleeing Vietnam on a tugboat with her family.
By Taylor Hintz
Feb 12, 2015 11:12 p.m. MST
Faith
Couple’s conversion started with a Piano Guys music video
The Piano Guys’ music helped inspire one couple to learn about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. New Jersey residents Bob and Joanna Walch started watching viral videos of the group at home — now they’re church members and friends.
By Taylor Hintz
Feb 2, 2015 5 a.m. MST