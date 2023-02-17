Friday, February 17, 2023 | 

Magic or psychedelic mushrooms in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, Netherlands.
Opinion
Opinion: A doctor’s take on Utah’s proposed bill to legalize medical ‘magic mushrooms’
SB200, a proposed bill currently in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, would authorize the production and medical use of psilocybin in the state.
By Terry Sellers