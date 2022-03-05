Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Tess Weaver Strokes

The bittersweet rise of the backcountry
The increased popularity of backcountry touring is a double-edged sword — bringing welcomed business, but perhaps at the expense of safety — both skier and public.
By Tess Weaver Strokes
Jan 27, 2021 9:53 a.m. MST