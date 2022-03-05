clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
The Deseret News Editorial Board
https://www.deseret.com/authors/the-deseret-news-editorial-board/rss
Opinion
Biden hit the right notes on Ukraine; but he lost an opportunity to say more to unite us
Devoting only about 12 minutes to the war during the State of the Union speech was not enough. For much of the world, Russia’s invasion is the only topic that matters.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
March 2, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Why the attack on Ukraine should concern all Americans
Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a threat to NATO and the West. It should wake Americans from their partisan pettiness.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 24, 2022 3:18 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Why vaccines will emerge as the biggest lesson of the pandemic
Humans have the potential to conquer amazing obstacles, even to fight a virus previously unknown to the world.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 23, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: How war in Ukraine could hit Americans
The U.S. has never experienced an all-out war on computers and infrastructure. This could threaten businesses, banks and the health care industry.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 14, 2022 5:18 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Time to rally behind another Utah Olympics
The state should embrace the chance to bring back the magic that put Utah in the center of the world’s focus for 17 days.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: How much should Utah lawmakers cut taxes?
During volatile and uncertain times, the best footsteps are careful ones where tax cuts are concerned, and bold ones concerning one-time funding needs.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Feb 2, 2022 9:05 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: How intense partisanship in the U.S. could hurt Ukraine
Republicans and Democrats need to unite behind efforts to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 26, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
Opinion
How Salt Lake City’s mayor showed grace under fire
Mayor Erin Mendenhall had every reason to be angry at state lawmakers in her State of the City address Tuesday, but she exhibited none of it.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 25, 2022 9:49 p.m. MST
Opinion
Here’s what Gov. Cox got right/wrong in his State of the State speech
Utah’s chief executive could have been stronger on COVID-19, but his speech set an important tone of seriousness at a time of unfounded conspiracies and harmful rhetoric
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 21, 2022 4:06 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: A sad moment for Utah’s lawmakers
They wasted little time this week in showing they have scant respect for the omicron variant or the way it is spreading through the state.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 18, 2022 5:58 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: The omicron surge makes a mask mandate necessary
It’s a minimally restrictive measure to protect the public during a surge, while allowing the economy to remain open.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 11, 2022 10:54 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: One year later, we still can’t agree on basic facts of Jan. 6
It was an unprecedented attack, but it wasn’t the leading edge of a larger coup attempt. However, if similar things happen after the election in ’22 or ’24, the nation would be in grave danger.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Jan 5, 2022 4:42 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Welcome to a new year of uncertainty
The virus still rages, inflation and crime are surging, and yet the economy is booming. Which way will the new year go?
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Dec 31, 2021 8:49 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Who needs to be held accountable for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6?
How much did the president and rally organizers know about the potential for violence? Why did the president wait so long to speak?
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Dec 15, 2021 11:22 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: 80 years later, we should still thank those who sacrificed at Pearl Harbor
Those who fought to preserve our freedoms deserve all the thanks and honor the nation has the capacity to give.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Dec 6, 2021 9:59 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Lax Americans are not prepared for Omicron or any other new variant
Only seven states have any sort of mask mandate in place. Many people act as if hospital ICU wards aren’t full.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 30, 2021 1:28 p.m. MST
Opinion
5 virtues to carry you from Thanksgiving into Black Friday
The day of mass shopping can provide an odd contrast both with the day before and the forthcoming holiday to which it is directed — the celebration of the birth of Christ.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 25, 2021 8:28 p.m. MST
Opinion
Why Thanksgiving is so vital to America right now
Imagine how the nation today would change if people spent more time deliberately cultivating reasons to give thanks.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 23, 2021 9:59 p.m. MST
Opinion
This is why Biden’s federal vaccine mandate was a bad idea
A presidential decree that forces private businesses to inject themselves into the personal decisions of their employees isn’t the answer.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 17, 2021 9:01 a.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Don’t reject the Independent Boundary Commission’s work out of hand
Lawmakers should work to preserve communities of interest, not just political power.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 9, 2021 4:19 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: Voters rejected the left’s extreme agenda on Tuesday
The best way to govern America is from the middle, meeting people where they live and work rather than trying to push them somewhere they don’t want to go.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 3, 2021 3:12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Good timing can help Utah’s Inland Port
With cargo ships stacked up off the coast of California, the Utah Inland Port can serve the state well, providing it keeps promises about being environmentally responsible.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Nov 2, 2021 9:05 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Why another audit of Utah’s 2020 election would be costly and damaging
Not a whiff of irregularity has tainted the Beehive state’s 2020 election.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Oct 21, 2021 1:03 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Give Utahns a say in the creation of national monuments
The Antiquities Act gives presidents too much power, ignoring the many stakeholders whose needs should be considered.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Oct 12, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Decision on Little Cottonwood Canyon transportation cannot default to ‘nothing at all’
Politicians must be committed to continuing to make decisions, based on new facts, that preserve the canyon.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Oct 6, 2021 9:34 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Endless GOP election audits have become a farce
Enough already. The Arizona audit of returns in Maricopa County confirmed that Donald Trump lost. The time has come to focus on governing, and on the next election.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Sept 28, 2021 2:50 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Biden administration’s cruel mess at the border inexcusable
The United States shouldn’t let people successfully storm its borders, but it has a duty to treat asylum-seekers with dignity, and to recognize basic human rights.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Sept 24, 2021 10:01 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Fight overspending, not the debt ceiling
Raising the ceiling merely allows the U.S. to pay for debts it already has incurred. Reining in over-spending requires battles over actual spending.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Sept 21, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Vaccinate all Americans, but not by force
President Biden’s mandate to require all employees in large businesses to get shots is likely to backfire.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Sept 13, 2021 3:57 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: Hurricane Ida offers more warnings to earthquake-prone Utah
Without adequate preparation, Utah could face many of the problems people in New Orleans face today.
By
The Deseret News Editorial Board
Sept 2, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
Load More