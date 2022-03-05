Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
South Towne Auto Mall dealers gathered recently to help out the Angel's Hands Foundation.
Utah
South Towne Auto Mall merchants donate to Angel’s Hands Foundation
Southtowne Auto Mall dealers recently helped the Angel’s Hands Foundation off to a good start with a check for $29,000. A contribution was made during December for every vehicle sold.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:25 p.m. MST
Alta swimmer Brianna Francis captured two individual state swimming titles and swam in two winning relays at the state 5A swimming meet, held Feb. 10-11 at BYU. The Sandy senior was named Female Swimmer of the Year at the meet.
Sports
Alta girls swim team takes third in state
Four swimmers teamed together on relay teams helped the Alta girls swim team take third at state this season. Hailey Wilkinson, Breanna Francis, Alicia May and Taylor Coffey were the ones to watch at the BYU invitational Feb. 10-11.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:24 p.m. MST
Alta's Steven Richards has signed a letter of intent to play football for BYU. Richards played tight end for Alta, but will move to defensive end at BYU.
Sports
Six Alta football players sign scholarship offers
Six Alta football players, including tight end Steven Richards, have signed with various schools.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:23 p.m. MST
Jordan's Kevin Maxwell escapes a pin during a dual against Fremont in the Jan. 21 Beetdigger Duals held at Jordan.
Sports
Younger Jordan wrestling team sends 12 to state
In his 21st season as a wrestling coach, Chris Babinski has led the Jordan Beetdiggers squad to another year with a strong showing at region and state tournaments.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:22 p.m. MST
Two teams battle on the muddy diamond of Quarry Bend Park during the first round of Sandy's Snowball Softball Tournament.
Sports
Snowless Snowball Softball Tournament still brings a crowd
Eighteen teams took part in the annual Softball Snowball Tournament on Jan. 27 and 28 -- in the mud.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:20 p.m. MST
Sandy Mayor Tom Dolan presents the State of the City address during the annual Appreciation Awards banquet on Jan. 31.
Utah
Sandy mayor gives State of the City address
During his annual State of the City address, Mayor Tom Dolan said Sandy has no plans to be the biggest city, just the best.The address was given during the annual Sandy Appreciation Awards held on Jan. 31 at the Expo Center.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:19 p.m. MST
Noal Bateman Award Chairman Bruce Steadman (right) presents the award to John Kirkham (left) during the city's Appreciation Awards Banquet on Jan. 31.
Utah
Sandy City honors volunteers with Appreciation Awards
Sandy City showed many of its residents what they mean to the city during the annual Sandy Appreciation Awards Banquet, Jan. 31. That night residents and elected officials were honored for their contributions to the city.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:18 p.m. MST
Sandy resident Shane Woodbury shows Sandy Public Works Director Rick Smith the area near Vista Way and 11400 South and made the city aware of some traffic problems the neighbors are seeing. Woodbury came to the city council meeting on Jan. 24 to make the
Utah
Traffic concerns near Vista Way push city into action
With the new UTA TRAX stop planned for 11400 South, some residents are already concerned about the amount of traffic in their area.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:13 p.m. MST
Utah
ArmyKnowledgeBase.com website serves members of the military
U.S. Army Captain Jasmine Ozuna, in conjunction with Audix Business Services, is working to develop a website to connect members of the military and their families with information about benefits, services and other resources available to them.
By The Valley Journals
Feb 23, 2012 12:11 p.m. MST