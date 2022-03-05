The Valley Journals

Four swimmers teamed together on relay teams helped the Alta girls swim team take third at state this season. Hailey Wilkinson, Breanna Francis, Alicia May and Taylor Coffey were the ones to watch at the BYU invitational Feb. 10-11.
During his annual State of the City address, Mayor Tom Dolan said Sandy has no plans to be the biggest city, just the best.The address was given during the annual Sandy Appreciation Awards held on Jan. 31 at the Expo Center.
Sandy City showed many of its residents what they mean to the city during the annual Sandy Appreciation Awards Banquet, Jan. 31. That night residents and elected officials were honored for their contributions to the city.
U.S. Army Captain Jasmine Ozuna, in conjunction with Audix Business Services, is working to develop a website to connect members of the military and their families with information about benefits, services and other resources available to them.