Saturday, March 5, 2022
Theresa Foxley
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/theresa-foxley/rss
Opinion
Who deserves the credit for Utah’s booming economy?
Mel S. Lavitt, former chair of the board for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, deserves as much praise as anyone.
By
Theresa Foxley
,
Jason Perry
, and 3 more
April 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Theresa Foxley and Derek Miller: Your time for choosing Utah’s governor
By
Theresa Foxley
and
Derek B. Miller
June 5, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Utah’s business leaders have spoken about coronavirus impact. Here are some possible solutions
By
Theresa Foxley
and
Derek B. Miller
April 3, 2020 11 a.m. MDT