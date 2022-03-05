clock
Thom Carter
https://www.deseret.com/authors/thom-carter/rss
Opinion: Abandoning coal isn’t the answer. Here is a better way to to clean air and save the planet
“Completely abandoning the use of fossil fuels is not an option if we want to maintain our modern life, so it’s imperative we tackle the issue of their pollutants as soon as possible,” says Thom Carter, energy adviser to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
By
Thom Carter
Jan 31, 2022 11:22 a.m. MST
Opinion
Why expanding renewable energy means more mining, not less
‘Keep it in the ground’ isn’t realistic energy policy.
By
Thom Carter
April 7, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Guest Opinion
Guest opinion: Now is the time to create a plan to reduce emissions and clear our air
By
Thom Carter
Sept 11, 2019 11 a.m. MDT