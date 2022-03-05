clock
Thomas B. Griffith
https://www.deseret.com/authors/thomas-griffith/rss
Thomas B. Griffith is a former federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
Perspective
Civic charity: 6 times we got it right
The nation’s well-being must be valued over personal interests.
By
Thomas B. Griffith
June 29, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Magazine
How judicial activism on the right and left is threatening the Constitution
Judges aren’t supposed to make laws. They settle fights by interpreting them.
By
Thomas B. Griffith
Feb 1, 2021 10 p.m. MST