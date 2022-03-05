clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Thomas Wright
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/thomas-wright/rss
Opinion
Zoning laws aren’t the only things hindering Utah’s housing market
By
Thomas Wright
Oct 30, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Thomas Wright: While Utah grows, the housing market is lagging behind
By
Thomas Wright
Oct 23, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Thomas Wright: It’s time to take on the affordable housing crisis
By
Thomas Wright
Oct 15, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Thomas Wright: Why I’m running for governor
I believe that positions of leadership should be earned, and not passed around from politician to politician because their names are familiar.
By
Thomas Wright
June 12, 2020 3:52 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Helping Utah’s public education system recover should be top priority
By
Thomas Wright
and
Rob Bishop
April 16, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Utah’s vote-by-mail mitigates the health risk of democracy in a pandemic
By
Thomas Wright
March 21, 2020 10:47 a.m. MDT