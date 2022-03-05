Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Tom Christofferson

Contributor
Opinion
The American house is divided. Only through compromise can it be healed
“We can and must look to the future, at the likely consequences of our actions today, on the American experiment.”
By Tom Christofferson
Sept 22, 2020 10:51 a.m. MDT
Opinion
How compromise and commonality can change our toxic political climate
What we disagree with, in most cases, ought not be made illegal. We can allow others to experience their lives differently than we do without requiring that one is right and one wrong.
By Tom Christofferson
Aug 11, 2020 1:31 p.m. MDT
Opinion
BYU honor code change is an opportunity for everyone to listen to each other
By Tom Christofferson
March 12, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Opinion
In religious freedom-LGBT rights debates, we should be free to be ourselves
By Tom Christofferson
Sept 29, 2019 9 a.m. MDT