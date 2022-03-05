Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Tori Ackerman

Contributor
Faith
‘Comic Diaries Volume 1' shares in a graphic novel what happens after a Latter-day Saint mission
Brittany Long Olsen uses Sunday to draw comics about her life, and this practice has now turned into two published graphic novels. The latest is titled “Comic Diaries Volume 1.”
By Tori Ackerman
Aug 11, 2019 9:11 a.m. MDT
Faith
‘Called to Laugh: the Lighter Side of Missionary Life’ tells real funny stories about Latter-day Saint missions
“Called to Laugh: The Lighter Side of Missionary Life” includes funny stories and comics about Latter-day Saint missionaries.
By Tori Ackerman
July 14, 2019 7:14 a.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: Ace Samson is back from the dead in ‘Sanctuary’
Kristi Hartinger is still grieving the loss of her boyfriend who died more than a decade ago, never finding love again. However, all of that changes when she finds out Ace Samson never actually died in the novel “Sanctuary.”
By Tori Ackerman
March 23, 2019 10:23 a.m. MDT
Faith
What’s new: ‘Heartfelt Ministering’ provides detachable quotes and notes to improve ministering experience
The book “Heartfelt Ministering” is to help make each reader’s ministering experience very intentional, rather than mindless.
By Tori Ackerman
Jan 3, 2019 11:44 a.m. MST
Faith
Book review: Getting locked in a library just might change your life in ‘By Your Side’
When Autumn Collins accidentally gets locked in a library with no access to a phone or computer, she doesn’t quite think things could get any worse. But she soon finds that she’s not the only one in the library, in “By Your Side.”
By Tori Ackerman
June 2, 2018 8:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: ‘Love, Life, and the List,’ shows what can happen when you put a lot more heart into your life and passions
Abby Turner is an artist. At least, she thinks she is until she tries to enter an art show and Mr. Wallace, the museum curator where she works, tells her she has no heart in the novel, “Love, Life, and the List.”
By Tori Ackerman
June 2, 2018 6 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘You May Already Be a Winner’ tells of 12-year-old Olivia who has to grow up way too fast
Twelve-year-old Olivia enters every contest she can get her hands on, hoping one day she’ll win a better life for herself, her mom and her little sister, in “You May Already Be a Winner,” a middle grade book written by author Ann Dee Elllis.
By Tori Ackerman
July 6, 2017 11:29 a.m. MDT
Family
‘The Little Mermaid’ brought to life in Ballet West’s annual family series March 30-April 2
The tale of a mermaid who falls in love with a prince and is willing to give up her life under the sea for a life on land is brought to the stage as Ballet West’s annual family series returns with its production of “The Little Mermaid.”
By Tori Ackerman
March 25, 2017 1:20 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: Female gladiators featured in award-winning author’s book
Fallon is a day away from turning 17, and the world is at her fingertips. That night, her plans go awry when she is captured as a slave and sold to be part of Julius Ceasar’s school for female gladiators.
By Tori Ackerman
March 12, 2017 11:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Mother of BYU longboarding accident-survivor shares miraculous experiences in new book
On the night of Feb. 26, 2014, Doug and Marcia Hansen received a call from the hospital that changed their whole world. One of their daughters had been hit by a car and, with a less than 1 percent chance of making it, they needed a miracle.
By Tori Ackerman
March 8, 2017 11:35 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: Utah author Brandon Mull’s new Fablehaven book gives readers the chance to co-author
For those Fablehaven fanatics who dream of one day co-authoring a book with New York Times best-selling author and Utah native Brandon Mull, his newest book to hit the shelves is their chance.
By Tori Ackerman
Nov 11, 2016 6:55 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah author’s ‘The Immortal Throne’ tells story of modern-day Hades and Persephone
On the sixth anniversary a terrible car accident, Bree Despain sold her debut novel, which was part of a trilogy called The Dark Divine. And she just released a new book as a conclusion to her second trilogy, Into the Dark.
By Tori Ackerman
Oct 21, 2016 8:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Book review: Utah author’s ‘Root, Petal, Thorn’ explores the lives of 5 women over the course of a century
The house on Downington Avenue, on one of the oldest neighborhoods in Salt Lake City, has housed many families over the decades and holds a plethora of memories. Current resident Ivy Baygren is determined to find out who those memories belong to.
By Tori Ackerman
Oct 10, 2016 4:35 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah author’s ‘Cure for the Common Universe’ explores video game rehab
Sixteen-year-old Jaxon is committed to video game rehab just days before his first date with the only girl he’s ever made laugh.
By Tori Ackerman
Aug 27, 2016 1:14 p.m. MDT
Family
‘Project (Un)Popular’ explores middle school popularity, friendship
Kristen Tracy’s novel “Project (Un)Popular” tells of best friends Perry and Venice, who are yearbook photographers for their middle school and decide to take the social injustice of middle school head-on.
By Tori Ackerman
June 26, 2016 1:40 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Passion of Dolssa’ explores the lives of medieval religious people
Julie Berry’s most recent young adult novel, “The Passion of Dolssa,” was released April 12. The book is set in the 1200s and describes the lives of a group of people in France during the Catholic Crusades.
By Tori Ackerman
April 24, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: Brandon Mull’s ‘Death Weavers’ is a compelling 4th installment in Five Kingdoms series
Native Utahn Brandon Mull continues to delight readers with the fourth installment of his Five Kingdoms series: “Death Weavers.”
By Tori Ackerman
March 11, 2016 3 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘The Pages Between Us’ tells of middle school friends trying to stay close
When best friends Olivia and Piper start middle school, their worlds are shattered when they discover they only have one of their seven classes together. To stay close when they feel so far apart, they pass a notebook back and forth between classes.
By Tori Ackerman
Feb 6, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘All Dressed in White’ follows mystery of missing bride
The case of Amanda Pierce never quite went cold, though the woman hasn’t been seen for five years since she disappeared a few nights before her wedding in “All Dressed in White” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke.
By Tori Ackerman
Dec 20, 2015 1:15 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘Caretaker’s Guide to Fablehaven’ gives insight into Utah author Brandon Mull’s next series
“The Caretaker’s Guide to Fablehaven,” by Brandon Mull, will be released Oct. 13 and serves as a guide for fans to remember the world of Fablehaven and prepare for Mull’s new Dragonwatch series.
By Tori Ackerman
Oct 10, 2015 2:54 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: New Mary Higgins Clark novel tells of disappearing money, people
Everyone in the affluent New York City scene knows about the terrible Bennett scandal that happened just two years ago, and for one woman, knowing what actually happened could impact her life in “The Melody Lingers On” by Mary Higgins Clark.
By Tori Ackerman
Aug 8, 2015 4:35 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Manhattan Mayhem’ compilation of short stories from famous authors around U.S.
To commemorate the 70-year anniversary of the Mystery Writers of America organization, Mary Higgins Clark headed a project compiling short stories from the most famous writers in the U.S. The result is “Manhattan Mayhem,” a compilation of mysteries.
By Tori Ackerman
Aug 8, 2015 4:35 p.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: ‘The Tulip Resistance’ tells of Dutch resistance to Nazi takeover
“The Tulip Resistance” weaves a tale of the Dutch resistance and German forces during the Nazi invasion of Holland.
By Tori Ackerman
Aug 2, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Brandon Mull’s ‘Crystal Keepers’ features an advanced technological world
Cole Randolph and his comrades enter the third kingdom, Zeropolis, in search of the High King’s five daughters, so the daughters’ stolen powers can be retrieved and used to defeat the evil High King.
By Tori Ackerman
March 10, 2015 7:16 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Shadow Scale’ gives half-dragons a chance to end human and dragon war
In a country with the threat of war breaking out between humans and dragons, half-dragons have to come together to find a solution that could end in either peace or destruction in Rachel Hartman’s “Shadow Scale.”
By Tori Ackerman
March 6, 2015 3:50 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Book review: ‘Searching for Super’ features superheroes without superpowers
Being a superhero is extremely difficult without any superpowers, which is exactly why the Baileys are lying low for a while, or as they call it “hunkering down,” in “Searching for Super” by Utah author Marion Jensen.
By Tori Ackerman
Jan 31, 2015 4:50 p.m. MST
Family
Book review: ‘The Rosie Effect’ continues quirky love story
Don Tillman has made some adjustments to his schedule in “The Rosie Project.” Which, considering his history of approaching every situation in a very methodical way, is no small thing.
By Tori Ackerman
Jan 9, 2015 10:21 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Brandon Mull’s ‘Rogue Knight’ continues adventures in the Outskirts
Cole Randolph is quickly becoming a natural in the Outskirts, a place between wakefulness and dreaming where the Five Kingdoms are located in “Rogue Knight,” the second book in the series by Brandon Mull.
By Tori Ackerman
Nov 15, 2014 1:30 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘The Rosie Project’ presents a relatable, endearing love story
In Graeme Simsion’s book “The Rosie Project,” Don Tillman creates a 16-page questionnaire based on scientific principles that will help him find the perfect partner. He filters women when they don’t fit his requirements — until he meets Rosie.
By Tori Ackerman
June 12, 2014 4:15 p.m. MDT
Faith
Visiting the Sacred Grove and finding a sacred place
A visit to the Sacred Grove enriches, enlightens and inspires those who walk those sacred grounds.
By Tori Ackerman
May 14, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
