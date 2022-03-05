Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Tori Jorgensen

Utah
Family returns to fire-damaged home to find someone living there
After living in a hotel for a week because of a fire, a Kearns family returned to check on their burned home Saturday morning and found someone else living in it, police said
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 27, 2015 9 p.m. MST
Utah
Hurricane parents foster, support ‘passion’ of 6-year-old BMX rider
Six-year-old Connor Clifford has what it takes to be a champion BMX racer —a whole lot of passion and a supportive family, his mentor says.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 27, 2015 4:15 p.m. MST
Utah
Extreme Tubing opens at Utah Olympic Park (+video)
The Utah Olympic Park’s newest attraction is extreme tubing where participants are invited to slip down a Nordic Ski jump on an inner-tube, traveling at speeds that may be higher than 50 miles per hour.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 26, 2015 5:25 p.m. MST
Iceberg floats in Andord Bay on Graham Land, Antarctica.
Utah
USU researcher gears up for all-female Antarctica expedition
At this time next year, Melissa Haeffner hopes to be scaling the terrain of the coldest continent on Earth, as a participant in Homeward Bound’s first all-female voyage to Antarctica.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 25, 2015 4:56 p.m. MST
Utah
Mapleton community raising funds to buy Ugandan man new hands
The Mapleton community is rallying together in an effort to raise nearly $30,000 to buy prosthetic hands for a Ugandan man.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 19, 2015 10:12 p.m. MST
Utah
Holiday songs with a twist promote DUI media campaign
Utah’s DUI media campaign got musical Friday when two Utah singers performed classic Christmas songs with a twist.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 18, 2015 6:59 p.m. MST
Utah
Family, hospital staff recall survival of new mom after more than an hour of CPR
The Gregerson family looks forward to celebrating their first Christmas as a trio after new mother Arlee Gregerson nearly died from a blood clot two days after giving birth.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 18, 2015 7:25 a.m. MST
Utah
Christmas helpers wrap thousands of gifts for low-income families
Busy helpers wrapped thousands of children’s gifts at the Valley Fair Mall on Tuesday, creating an atmosphere like that of Santa’s workshop.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 16, 2015 2:30 p.m. MST
Utah
Charities, volunteers unite to allow low-income families to shop for holiday gifts
Until Dec. 23, the pool house at Granite High School will be known as Candy Cane Corner, where low-income parents involved with The Road Home, Volunteers of America Utah and the YWCA will choose holiday gifts for themselves and their children.
By Tori Jorgensen
Dec 1, 2015 10:08 a.m. MST
Utah
Men and women: Understanding the wage gap is first step in closing it
Utah’s wage gap and lack of women in leadership positions landed it the title of “worst state for gender equality,” according to recent online studies. Other sources explain why Utah attained this title.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 29, 2015 4:45 p.m. MST
Don't let scammers take advantage of you this Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. The Better Business Bureau of Utah and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection offers tips for safe online spending.
Business
How to avoid scams on Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday
Don’t let scammers take advantage of you this Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. The Better Business Bureau of Utah and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection offers tips for safe online spending.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 28, 2015 6:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Citywide remodels home for family of teen with cancer
As 15-year-old Alexis Gould struggles with cancer, it’s hard for her siblings to focus on anything else. But according to Alexis’ mom, Emily Gould, Citywide’s plan to remodel their home has given them something exciting to discuss together.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 27, 2015 6:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Taylorsville man organizes delivery of 776 Thanksgiving meals
Following the lead of Rob Adams, more than 300 volunteers helped sort, prep and deliver 16,000 pounds of turkey, 8,000 pounds of potatoes and other Thanksgiving favorites to local, needy families Monday.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 23, 2015 4:18 p.m. MST
Family
Hundreds of Santas usher in the holidays at The Gateway
Hundreds of people ran around in Santa suits as part of the 2015 Utah Santa 5K at The Gateway. The festivities continued with concerts, free food and the lighting of a 52 foot pine tree.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 22, 2015 9:18 p.m. MST
Utah
Volunteers surprise Marine Corps veteran with home renovation
Volunteers from Utah nonprofit organization Heart 2 Home completely remodeled a U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s 1960s-era home in American Fork.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 19, 2015 6:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Families of teen crash victims encourage safe driving
In 2014, 29 teens died in motor vehicle crashes. Families of these teens shared their personal accounts Wednesday to encourage drivers to use safety precautions on Utah roads.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 18, 2015 6:05 p.m. MST
With the holiday season approaching, Utah business professionals may have a variety of opportunities for philanthropic work through their employment. A new survey says the volunteer work may help the givers as much as the receivers.
Utah
Survey says: Volunteering improves well-being, office effectiveness
With the holiday season approaching, Utah business professionals may have a variety of opportunities for philanthropic work through their employment. A new survey says the volunteer work may help the givers as much as the receivers.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 15, 2015 11:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Firefighters rescue schoolchildren from cold with new coats
Professional Firefighters of Utah teams up each year with national nonprofit organization Operation Warm to provide coats for impoverished children. This year, firefighters chose Backman Elementary School as the recipient of the giveaway.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 11, 2015 5:35 p.m. MST
Continue Mission and other nonprofit groups, along with those who live with mental illness, their family members, and mental and medical professionals in the community united Tuesday for the Power of the Mind Conference.
Utah
Veteran, strongman change mindsets to cope with mental illness
Continue Mission and other nonprofit groups, along with those who live with mental illness, their family members, and mental and medical professionals in the community united Tuesday for the Power of the Mind Conference.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 10, 2015 7 p.m. MST
Utah
STEM expo seeks to prepare high school students for ‘today and tomorrow’
Around 800 high school students attended the Northern Utah STEM Career Exposition on Monday. The expo stressed getting a degree based on an intended job, instead of getting a job based on a degree.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 9, 2015 5:45 p.m. MST
Utah
St. Mark’s exhibit helps ‘humanize health care community,’ chaplain says
Patients rarely know the stories of the health care staff, according to St. Mark’s Hospital Chaplain Saundra Shanti, which is why she created a portrait and vignette display of hospital employees.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 5, 2015 5:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah man honored for donating 127 gallons of blood, inducted into national Donation Hall of Fame
A Syracuse man donated 127 gallons of blood over the past 40 years. As one of the top blood donors in the United States, he was inducted into the Donation Hall of Fame on Monday.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 4, 2015 6 p.m. MST
Utah
Colder temperatures return to Wasatch Front
Fall got off to a warm start, but it may be time to put away those flip-flops. Temperatures are dropping along the Wasatch Front.
By Tori Jorgensen
Nov 3, 2015 6:15 p.m. MST
Washington County Water Conservancy District chemist Cole Hulse holds a mussel he found at Lake Powell. Hulse is trying to find the best method to restrain mussels from infiltrating a new water pipe system for Southern Utah that is expected to be implemen
Utah
Invasive mussels present obstacle in attaining Lake Powell water supply
Invasive mussels pose an obstacle to the Washington County Water Conservancy District as it seeks to build a 140-mile-long pipe system to bring water from Lake Powell to southern Utah municipalities, district officials said.
By Tori Jorgensen
Oct 27, 2015 6:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Students explore ‘nondestructive testing’ methods at STEM conference
Instead of listening to a lecture, about 60 high school students performed hands-on learning experiments Monday at the American Society for Nondestructive Testing’s first Day of STEM.
By Tori Jorgensen
Oct 26, 2015 2:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Zombies take over pop-culture in Utah, Nation
Zombies have yet to take over the world, but they have taken over popular culture in Utah and in the nation. Two professors explain why this happened.
By Tori Jorgensen
Oct 26, 2015 8:10 a.m. MDT
A 13-year-old autistic boy who ran off from his mother was reunited with his family late Saturday.
Utah
Autistic boy found in KFC kitchen reunited with family
A 13-year-old autistic boy who ran off from his mother was reunited with his family late Saturday.
By Tori Jorgensen and Pat Reavy
Oct 25, 2015 10:37 a.m. MDT
Utah
Grief support group celebrates Day of the Dead
A Salt Lake City-based children’s grief support program joined the Sugar House community Saturday to celebrate Day of the Dead this season.
By Tori Jorgensen
Oct 25, 2015 9:14 a.m. MDT
A motorcyclist died Saturday after deputies say he rounded a corner too fast and slid under a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.
Utah
Motorcyclist killed in accident near Spanish Fork
A motorcyclist died Saturday after deputies say he rounded a corner too fast and slid under a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.
By Tori Jorgensen
Oct 24, 2015 9:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Pipes ring, children dance at Scottish Festival
By Tori Jorgensen
Oct 24, 2015 9:40 p.m. MDT
Load More