Tori Jorgensen

The Utah Olympic Park’s newest attraction is extreme tubing where participants are invited to slip down a Nordic Ski jump on an inner-tube, traveling at speeds that may be higher than 50 miles per hour.
Until Dec. 23, the pool house at Granite High School will be known as Candy Cane Corner, where low-income parents involved with The Road Home, Volunteers of America Utah and the YWCA will choose holiday gifts for themselves and their children.
Utah’s wage gap and lack of women in leadership positions landed it the title of “worst state for gender equality,” according to recent online studies. Other sources explain why Utah attained this title.
As 15-year-old Alexis Gould struggles with cancer, it’s hard for her siblings to focus on anything else. But according to Alexis’ mom, Emily Gould, Citywide’s plan to remodel their home has given them something exciting to discuss together.
Following the lead of Rob Adams, more than 300 volunteers helped sort, prep and deliver 16,000 pounds of turkey, 8,000 pounds of potatoes and other Thanksgiving favorites to local, needy families Monday.
With the holiday season approaching, Utah business professionals may have a variety of opportunities for philanthropic work through their employment. A new survey says the volunteer work may help the givers as much as the receivers.
Professional Firefighters of Utah teams up each year with national nonprofit organization Operation Warm to provide coats for impoverished children. This year, firefighters chose Backman Elementary School as the recipient of the giveaway.
Continue Mission and other nonprofit groups, along with those who live with mental illness, their family members, and mental and medical professionals in the community united Tuesday for the Power of the Mind Conference.
Invasive mussels pose an obstacle to the Washington County Water Conservancy District as it seeks to build a 140-mile-long pipe system to bring water from Lake Powell to southern Utah municipalities, district officials said.