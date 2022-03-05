clock
Deseret News
Church News
Saturday, March 5, 2022
University of Utah Health
University of Utah Health – we want to keep your heart pumping and your life long.
45 is the new 50 for colorectal cancer screening
By
University of Utah Health
July 19, 2021 11:24 a.m. MDT
How one Utah man found relief after suffering from a painful prostate problem
By
University of Utah Health
July 2, 2021 5:09 p.m. MDT
How a minimally invasive spinal surgery immediately relieved one Utah man’s back pain
By
University of Utah Health
June 24, 2021 9:48 a.m. MDT
University running injury clinic helping runners get back on track
Novice runners are at high risk for injury from things like ramping up too quickly, excessive amounts of running and excessive speed. The University of Utah Health Orthopaedic Center Running Injury Clinic helps runners stay healthy.
By
University of Utah Health
June 9, 2021 12:48 p.m. MDT
U of U Health and Intermountain Healthcare are partnering to create more inclusive training for medical students
By
University of Utah Health
May 28, 2021 10:12 a.m. MDT
New U of U Health clinic opening for people with COVID-19 long hauler symptoms
By
University of Utah Health
May 26, 2021 9:01 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Upgraded Huntsman crisis care center offers increased capacity, hope for patients battling mental illness
By
University of Utah Health
May 12, 2021 8:18 a.m. MDT
U of U Health offers reassurance about the safety and necessity of COVID-19 vaccines
By
University of Utah Health
April 28, 2021 6:57 a.m. MDT
How one Utah boy realized he needed help for depression at a young age
By
University of Utah Health
April 14, 2021 8:27 a.m. MDT
Doctor’s expertise helps save Utah woman’s climbing career
By
University of Utah Health
March 22, 2021 8:07 a.m. MDT
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? Experts weigh in
By
University of Utah Health
March 10, 2021 9:14 p.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
U of U Health doctors say it’s safe to go to hospitals and clinics for regular care
By
University of Utah Health
March 5, 2021 8:17 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
A Utah man’s experience with how COVID-19 has impacted joint replacements
By
University of Utah Health
Feb 24, 2021 9:50 a.m. MST
Should older adults get the COVID-19 vaccine? Experts weigh in
By
University of Utah Health
Feb 10, 2021 7:38 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Utah man credits U of U Health Weight Management Program with renewed life focus
By
University of Utah Health
Jan 20, 2021 6:46 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Staying safe on Utah’s ski slopes in the time of COVID
By
University of Utah Health
Jan 6, 2021 7:48 a.m. MST
How one Utah woman developed a heart murmur after getting a strep infection
By
University of Utah Health
Dec 23, 2020 7:52 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Staying home for the holidays is critical to halt spread of COVID-19 say U of U Health experts
By
University of Utah Health
Dec 9, 2020 8:02 a.m. MST
Why inpatient psychiatric treatment can be the hope families need: One Utah teen’s story
By
University of Utah Health
Nov 25, 2020 8:42 a.m. MST
Dermatologists have new, more effective ways of treating severe eczema
By
University of Utah Health
Nov 11, 2020 8:22 a.m. MST
Doctors urge Utah women not to delay mammograms because of the pandemic
By
University of Utah Health
Oct 21, 2020 9:35 a.m. MDT
Tips for going back to school safely during COVID-19
By
University of Utah Health
Oct 2, 2020 9:39 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Colon cancer is striking younger people, including movie stars and ordinary Utahns
By
University of Utah Health
Sept 25, 2020 3:16 p.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Knee replacement surgery with robotic assistance offers new hope at U of U Health
By
University of Utah Health
Sept 9, 2020 9:18 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
How physical rehabilitation made one teen’s long road to recovery much faster
By
University of Utah Health
Aug 13, 2020 4:40 p.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Data shows Utah stroke victims avoided treatment because of COVID fear
By
University of Utah Health
Aug 10, 2020 3:31 p.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Dermatologists say young Utahns are at higher risk of skin cancer
By
University of Utah Health
July 20, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Utah nutrition expert says eating healthy can save money
By
University of Utah Health
July 8, 2020 7:24 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Utah couple struggling with infertility have a child, thanks to men’s health specialist
By
University of Utah Health
June 24, 2020 7:43 a.m. MDT
One Utah man learned the dangers of a campfire the hard way
By
University of Utah Health
June 10, 2020 10:18 a.m. MDT
