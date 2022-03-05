Bring your bucket list, and your other bucket list, and a bucket, and your gratitude journal, because there’s more to do in Park City than Oprah could tell you to do during “Living your best life” week.
Landscape photography is not easy. And in winter, it’s even harder — thanks to inclement weather and increased difficulty of access to places. Below we pay tribute to some of the photogs who have best captured the essence of the snowy season.
Here is the official list of our 10 favorite spots, officially, at least until the next time we sit down and have a deep, respectful conversation with Utah winters and discover another facet of their personality:
You already know about Utah’s world-famous national parks (hopefully), but how about Utah’s national monuments? Scratch the state’s surface a little more and you’ll find yourself digging into the other nine Utah federal designations.
Goblin Valley might be the closest you’ll come to setting foot on an alien planet. The valley is also the perfect base camp from which to explore the surrounding San Rafael Swell, one of the best places to camp with kids.
Forget snowball fights. And sledding. Well, the regular type of sledding anyway. It’s time you moved into more sophisticated fun. Consider these 12 out-of-the-box activities the “X-games” of winter fun-ing.
If you’re paying full price for a hotel, a lift ticket, gear rental, transportation and food, a single day of skiing can easily cost $300 or more. Here are some guaranteed tips for saving on the slopes.
There is a LOT to do in Moab besides seeing Delicate Arch, though. The best way to get to know the place is to talk to veteran red-rockers about their favorite spots. We’ll get you started with 10 of our must-see Moab destinations.
It’s snowing again. And all your friends are skiing. You have no inclination (or cash?) to buy a lift pass, but you still want to make the most of Utah’s cold weather and/or pristine powder. Here are some other suggestions.