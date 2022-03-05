Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Utah League of Cities and Towns

Toquerville’s historic home sweet homes
Old houses tell a story. Take a look at the stories Toquerville has to tell.
Aug 11, 2017 11:25 a.m. MDT
All that jazz: Salt Lake’s Jazz Festival
The Salt Lake City Jazz Festival was held the last weekend in July, bringing to Utah’s capital city two incredible nights of live music and dance, plus food and fun for the entire family. The festival began 16 years ago when then Salt Lake City Mayor, Rocky Anderson, met up with jazz musician and founder of the Park City Jazz Festival, Jerry Floor.
Aug 3, 2017 3:44 p.m. MDT
Utah town pays a price for its hidden treasure
July 13, 2017 10:29 a.m. MDT
The ‘coop on backyard chickens
Raising chickens used to be something that only people in the country did and has long been associated with farms and wide-open spaces. But not anymore. Backyard chickens are becoming a modern cultural phenomenon.
June 29, 2017 11:40 a.m. MDT
The buzz on backyard beekeeping
Over the past several years, there’s been plenty of bad news about honeybee health. Colonies are collapsing all around the world. But here in Utah, beehives are becoming an increasingly popular backyard fixture. By following proper beekeeping practices, you can be a good neighbor and contribute to the beauty of Utah’s communities.
June 22, 2017 10 a.m. MDT
Split second decisions under pressure: Local law enforcement sharpen skills in de-escalation
“This has been a crisis in our community and throughout our country, that officers are being put in intense situations. How they respond makes all the difference in the world.”
June 9, 2017 11:35 a.m. MDT
It’s game time for Northern Utah Picklers
A team effort to build new courts.
June 6, 2017 3 p.m. MDT
The Rising Star of Sandy City: Inside the new Hale Centre Theatre
The crown jewel of The Cairns City Center is the massive new Hale Centre Theatre at the Mountain America Performing Arts Center.
May 19, 2017 3:45 p.m. MDT
How much do firefighters wear and carry?
Firefighters keep our communities safe and carry special equipment to help them do their job. Learn more about the tools they take with them, their usefulness and how much everything weighs.
May 8, 2017 3:30 p.m. MDT
Millcreek: Launching operations in Utah’s newest city
With the tireless work of government officials and active, engaged citizens, the future indeed looks bright for Utah’s newest city.
April 24, 2017 4:39 p.m. MDT
Get to know Utah’s city leaders
Most city leaders in Utah aren’t paid as “full-time” municipal employees… but their interest and commitment to serve is, indeed, full time!
April 24, 2017 3:20 p.m. MDT
How technology is changing the way Provo operates
Technology isn’t just changing how people watch cat videos and communicate every day. It’s changing how they live and govern in our towns and cities. Learn how Provo is using technology to improve the lives of its residents.
April 24, 2017 3:11 p.m. MDT
Want clear roads after a winter storm? Here are some tips to help plow drivers do their jobs more efficiently
When a big storm hits, it takes a coordinated effort with all hands on deck to clear the roads. Here’s how you can do your part.
April 3, 2017 10:46 a.m. MDT
Utah balloon festival boosts local economy and community spirit
Every year as the temperatures warm, more Utah communities delight their residents with a spectacular balloon festival. The small city of Salina in the central part of the state is one of those communities.
March 30, 2017 3:25 p.m. MDT
What would you do if your town was flooding? How Nibley, Utah responded.
“Nibley is an agricultural area with a lot of farm fields that were full of a couple feet of snow. When we then got a few inches of rain, the snow melted and those fields turned into lakes.”
March 16, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
How libraries are changing with technology
“The changes we’ve made are bringing new people into our libraries, and I think more people are seeing libraries as places alive with activity and interaction.”
March 14, 2017 4:49 p.m. MDT
How can you speed up the process of filling those pesky potholes?
We’ve all driven over pesky potholes wondering when they’ll be patched. Learn how you can speed up the process by properly reporting them.
March 6, 2017 2:25 p.m. MST
5 ways urban farming benefits Utah’s cities and residents
Urban farming may sound like your hipster cousin’s latest hobby, but it is transforming the way Utahns grow and buy their food today. Whether you’re a long-time “locavore” or a newcomer to urban farming, here are 5 benefits you can’t ignore.
March 3, 2017 11:40 a.m. MST
Utah’s unique Rockville Bridge: preserving a historic treasure
“Historians have called Rockville, ‘Utah’s last treasure’ and the bridge is part of what gives the town that distinction.”
Feb 28, 2017 4 p.m. MST
Affordable housing brings new hope to Midvale families
Housing prices are climbing. Rental rates can be as high as a mortgage payment in urban Utah. And for some seeking housing, it came as a welcome relief to find new opportunities in one Salt Lake Valley city.
Feb 22, 2017 10:50 a.m. MST
How does a Utah bill go through the legislature?
The way the Utah Legislature operates and bills become laws may seem mysterious. However, every bill has to go through the same process during the 45-day session to become a law. Here’s how it works.
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 p.m. MST
Midvale City brings comfortable, affordable housing to senior citizens
Midvale City brings comfortable, affordable housing to senior citizens.
Feb 17, 2017 1:45 p.m. MST
Goats create unique balance at southern Utah sewage treatment facility
Who knew that goats could save taxpayers five to ten thousand dollars a year?
Feb 17, 2017 9:01 a.m. MST
Where does your city rank in Utah’s 5 municipal classes?
Find out how your city ranks.
Feb 9, 2017 11:45 a.m. MST
Mandatory drug testing in Utah schools: students debate the proposal
Will mandatory drug testing in Utah Schools curb a serious problem? Hear what students think in a mock committee hearing.
Feb 6, 2017 2 p.m. MST
Online sales tax: Making the collection process fair
Nationally, hundreds of millions of dollars have been uncollected from buyers who shop online. The senator says that in Utah, the loss is anywhere from 80 million to 350 million.
Feb 2, 2017 11:55 a.m. MST
Quiz: How much of Utah’s history do you really know?
Test your historical knowledge!
Jan 31, 2017 10:20 a.m. MST
Cities team up to curb underage drinking
Jan 27, 2017 11:20 a.m. MST
Can you spot the services offered in Utah’s cities and towns?
How many can you find in this picture?
Jan 24, 2017 2:36 p.m. MST
Are you a true Utahn? Test your knowledge of the Beehive State
Whether your family has lived here in Utah for five years or for generations, chances are you don’t know everything about the Beehive State.
Jan 22, 2017 2:15 p.m. MST
