Utah League of Cities and Towns

The Salt Lake City Jazz Festival was held the last weekend in July, bringing to Utah’s capital city two incredible nights of live music and dance, plus food and fun for the entire family. The festival began 16 years ago when then Salt Lake City Mayor, Rocky Anderson, met up with jazz musician and founder of the Park City Jazz Festival, Jerry Floor.
Raising chickens used to be something that only people in the country did and has long been associated with farms and wide-open spaces. But not anymore. Backyard chickens are becoming a modern cultural phenomenon.
Over the past several years, there’s been plenty of bad news about honeybee health. Colonies are collapsing all around the world. But here in Utah, beehives are becoming an increasingly popular backyard fixture. By following proper beekeeping practices, you can be a good neighbor and contribute to the beauty of Utah’s communities.
Technology isn’t just changing how people watch cat videos and communicate every day. It’s changing how they live and govern in our towns and cities. Learn how Provo is using technology to improve the lives of its residents.
Every year as the temperatures warm, more Utah communities delight their residents with a spectacular balloon festival. The small city of Salina in the central part of the state is one of those communities.
Urban farming may sound like your hipster cousin’s latest hobby, but it is transforming the way Utahns grow and buy their food today. Whether you’re a long-time “locavore” or a newcomer to urban farming, here are 5 benefits you can’t ignore.
Housing prices are climbing. Rental rates can be as high as a mortgage payment in urban Utah. And for some seeking housing, it came as a welcome relief to find new opportunities in one Salt Lake Valley city.