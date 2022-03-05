Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Val Hale

Contributor
merlin_2836112.jpg
Opinion
Who deserves the credit for Utah’s booming economy?
Mel S. Lavitt, former chair of the board for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, deserves as much praise as anyone.
By Theresa FoxleyJason Perry, and 3 more
April 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Northrop_Grumman_SGW_0012_.jpg
Opinion
Economic development is paying off for Utah — our defense industry proves it
By Val Hale
Sept 15, 2020 8 a.m. MDT