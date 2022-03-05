Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Brad Wilcox

Opinion
The surprisingly simple ways to incentivize marriage
Some parents don’t wed because they fear losing government benefits. Governors in states like Utah and Virginia could solve this problem.
By Brad Wilcox and Erik Randolph
Feb 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Virginia’s new governor promised to let parents control the classroom. What comes next? (+video)
Glenn Youngkin’s popularity surged among voters who said education was their biggest issue. How will he fulfill that mandate?
By Brad Wilcox
Jan 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Can Democrats learn from their faith-based child care mistakes?
“Build Back Better” was not a unified approach to expanding parents’ choices.
By Patrick T. Brown and Brad Wilcox
Dec 27, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Is the American Dream dead? Not for Indian Americans
Data paints a picture of a group that has found astounding success in the United States.
By Zaid JilaniBrad Wilcox, and 1 more
Dec 16, 2021 5 a.m. MST
Perspective
The ugly blind spot behind the Democrats’ plan for child care
“Build Back Better’s” current plan could easily sideline one particular type of child care: faith-based, community grounded organizations.
By Patrick T. Brown and Brad Wilcox
Nov 9, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Perspective: What does testosterone have to do with culture, love and marriage?
See the discussion with Professor Carole Hooven from Harvard University on her new book on our latest webinar.
By Brad Wilcox
Oct 10, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Family
The ‘parents are miserable’ message turns out to be wrong
Parents used to be the most miserable ones. No more.
By Brad Wilcox and Wendy Wang
Sept 28, 2021 1:14 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: How can China avoid demographic disaster? Return to religion
Confucianism welcomes children as gifts — part and parcel of the great chain that unites generations past and future
By Fuxian Yi and Brad Wilcox
July 27, 2021 9:38 a.m. MDT
Perspective
President Biden, let Hispanic parents have what they want: family care, not day care
The American Families Plan ignores the diverse perspective of parents.
By Brad Wilcox and Margarita Mooney Suarez
June 10, 2021 6:20 a.m. MDT
Family
The pursuit of ‘familist’ policies
Parents crave policies that help them raise their kids, rather than funneling them into day care.
By Brad Wilcox
March 4, 2021 11 a.m. MST