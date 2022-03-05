clock
W. Gibb Dyer
https://www.deseret.com/authors/w-gibb-dyer/rss
Opinion
The case for mandatory family leave
We can either spend money on the front end for family leave, or we spend even more money on the back end due to poor child outcomes.
By
W. Gibb Dyer
Dec 11, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Opinion: We need a real national immigration policy
However complex the issue is, the status quo is unacceptable.
By
W. Gibb Dyer
Oct 27, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
All children deserve the privilege of a strong, two-parent household
Research shows that children who grow up in two-parent homes, on average, have many benefits.
By
W. Gibb Dyer
Jan 25, 2021 12 p.m. MST
Opinion
Good people voted for both Biden and Trump. We can respect them
Both groups love America and want it to succeed, but do see our country through different lenses.
By
W. Gibb Dyer
Dec 1, 2020 2 p.m. MST