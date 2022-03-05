Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Walter Schumm

LQBTQ_Religion_Survey_Website_illustration_2.jpg
Opinion
Latter-day Saint LGBTQ youths may have lower suicide risk, two new studies suggest
Might traditional religion actually be a protective factor against suicidality for youths?
By Walter Schumm
Oct 13, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT