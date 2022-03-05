Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Xoel Cardenas

Utah
Utahns are most excited about ‘Star Wars’, according to Google Trends
According to Google Trends, Utahns are lead the nation when searching for “Star Wars” information on Google.
By Xoel Cardenas
Dec 18, 2015 10:23 a.m. MST
Sports
U.S. U-23 soccer team falls to Honduras in Olympic qualifier at Rio Tinto Stadium
By Xoel Cardenas
Oct 10, 2015 5:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake defender Elias Vasquez comfortable in Utah while far from family
For RSL rookie defender Elias Vasquez, leaving his family in his native Guatemala to come play in the MLS has been difficult. But he knows this is the opportunity he’s dreamed of and his success will benefit both himself and his loved ones.
By Xoel Cardenas
May 8, 2015 3:10 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes' Hannah Flippen throws the ball during softball practice in Salt Lake City Wednesday, April 29, 2015.
Sports
Utah softball moves up to No. 22 in latest poll
The University of Utah softball team has moved up in the latest ESPN/USA softball rankings. The Utes now sit in the No. 22 position, up two spots from last week.
By Xoel Cardenas
May 5, 2015 10:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News sports podcast: Talking RSL’s rocky start and UEFA Champions League soccer
In this week’s episode Jay, DeseretNews.com sports producer Aaron Morton and writer Xoel Cardenas discuss the rough start to the season for RSL and breaking down
By Xoel CardenasAaron Morton, and 1 more
May 5, 2015 6 p.m. MDT
Sports
Max Hall talks about his arrest last year and the BYU family reaching out to help
Former BYU quarterback Max Hall spoke to the media for the first time about his arrest last year, addiction to painkillers and how he was surprised when his former BYU professor and members of the school’s athletic department reached out to help him.
By Xoel Cardenas and Brandon Judd
May 5, 2015 11:55 a.m. MDT
Sports
Members of RSL Women traveling to Africa to provide aid, motivation, hope
Save-A-Thon for Africa is a humanitarian effort to bridge youths in America and Africa through soccer while sending messengers of motivation, encouragement and aid. Members of the RSL Women’s team will travel to Nigeria on May 4.
By Xoel Cardenas
May 3, 2015 10:10 a.m. MDT
Former Weber State basketball star Damian Lillard, currently with the Portland Trailblazers, talks with media members prior to the Purple and White scrimmage game at the Dee Events Center in Ogden Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2012.
Sports
Damian Lillard to speak at Weber State commencement
Former Weber State University basketball star and current Portland Trail Blazers all-star point guard Damian Lillard will deliver one of the commencement speeches at his alma mater on May 1.
By Xoel Cardenas
April 30, 2015 12:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Monarchs earn first win in club history, defeat Sacramento Republic 1-0
Real Monarchs earned their first win in the club’s history, as they defeated the defending USL champion Sacramento Republic by 1-0 on Wednesday night.
By Xoel Cardenas
April 29, 2015 11:40 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake Women
Sports
Real Salt Lake Women is continuing the RSL tradition and helping grow the women’s game in Utah
Real Salt Lake Women is looking to continue the traditions established by the men’s team: winning, growing the fan base and playing the RSL style of play — all while continuing to help promote and grow the women’s game in Utah.
By Xoel Cardenas
April 22, 2015 12:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Jazz fans: Play the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery simulator
While the Jazz and 13 other teams wait for May 19 to arrive, you don’t have to wait to enjoy the fun of playing the odds of the NBA Draft Lottery. You can play ESPN’s 2015 NBA Draft Lottery Mock Draft simulator right now.
By Xoel Cardenas
April 17, 2015 12:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
Jazz to host 2015 Utah Jazz Summer League
On Monday evening, the Utah Jazz announced they will host the 2015 Utah Jazz Summer League at EnergySolutions Arena from July 6-9. The six-game, four-team event will consist of the Jazz, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs.
By Xoel Cardenas
April 13, 2015 11:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah’s soccer culture grows as fans, families, community embrace Real Monarchs
With the Real Monarchs here, Utahns are excited to embrace a new team as a part of the Utah sports community all while continuing the growth of the state’s soccer culture.
By Xoel Cardenas
April 9, 2015 1:55 p.m. MDT
Devon Sandoval, un nuevo jugador de Real Salt Lake habla durante una rueda de prensa en el estadio de Rio Tinto en Sandy el s‡bado, 19 de enero, 2013 Devon Sandoval, a new Real Salt Lake player, introduces himself during a press conference at Rio Tinto S
Sports
Real Salt Lake’s Devon Sandoval proposes to long-time girlfriend on the Rio Tinto Stadium pitch
Real Salt Lake’s Devon Sandoval makes his living on the Rio Tinto Stadium pitch, and it’s there where he decided it was the best place to propose to his long-time girlfriend on Sunday prior to RSL’s 2-1 win over Toronto FC. She said yes.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 30, 2015 12:10 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes quarterback Travis Wilson (7) runs against USU in Logan Friday, Sept. 7, 2012.
Sports
Utah vs. USU football game moved to Sept. 11
This fall’s University of Utah vs. Utah State football game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 11.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 30, 2015 11:55 a.m. MDT
Dean Smith died at his home Saturday night, Feb. 7, 2015, the school said in a statement Sunday from Smith's family. He was 83.
Sports
Former UNC coach Dean Smith willed $200 to his former players to “enjoy a dinner out” on him
The will of the late Dean Smith, former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach, orders that each of the lettered players that played for him during his 36-year career be sent a $200 check after his passing to “enjoy a dinner out.”
By Xoel Cardenas
March 26, 2015 3:15 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake fans cheer in Portland game in the Western Conference finals in Sandy on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. RSL has had to host the occasional playoff home game, but this season is first where Real Salt Lake will be playing regular-season Sunday games
Sports
Home games on the Sabbath: RSL president explains why Sunday matches are needed
Real Salt Lake will play Toronto FC in a national televised match on Sunday night. While many RSL fans are excited that their team is being showcased in the national spotlight, there are some fans that are not thrilled that RSL will play on a Sunday.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 26, 2015 1:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU rugby rolls past Utah in the Wasatch Cup
No. 1 ranked BYU rugby continued its dominance as it easily handled the University of Utah’s rugby team 76-31 in the 2015 Wasatch Cup at Ute Soccer Field Saturday afternoon.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 22, 2015 12:16 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake Bee's J.B. Shuck celebrates a two run homer in the first inning as the Salt Lake Bees play the Nashville Sounds in Triple A baseball Tuesday, June 24, 2014, in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Salt Lake Bees to play Los Angeles Angels at Smith’s Ballpark in 2016
The Angels will visit their Triple-A affiliate to play an exhibition game on March 22, 2016.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 16, 2015 11:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
For Real Salt Lake’s Luis Gil, wearing No. 10 is more than just wearing any number
For Real Salt Lake’s Luis Gil, who will wear the No. 10 for the first time this upcoming MLS season, there is pride in being selected to wear the number, understanding the recognition and responsibility that comes with wearing the famed number.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 6, 2015 1:35 p.m. MST
Sports
The name game: pronouncing the names of the newest BYU football recruits
A short, quick guide on how to pronounce the names of some of the 2015 BYU football recruits.
By Xoel Cardenas
March 4, 2015 11:26 a.m. MST
Sports
Real Salt Lake wins Desert Diamond Cup final, defeats Rapids 2-1
Real Salt Lake won the 2015 Desert Diamond Cup as RSL defeated Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. RSL ends the preseason with a perfect winning record.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 28, 2015 11:30 p.m. MST
RSL's keeper Jeff Attinella makes a diving stop on the ball as Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids play Saturday, May 17, 2014 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. RSL won 2-1.
Sports
Real Salt Lake remains perfect in preseason, beats Sporting KC 2-1
Real Salt Lake made it three wins in three games in the 2015 Desert Diamond Cup, as RSL beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night. RSL will take the pitch this Saturday night in the Desert Diamond Cup final against the Colorado Rapids.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 25, 2015 11:41 p.m. MST
Weber State head coach Jay Hill talks with his team during their game against Sacramento State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014.(AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
Sports
Weber State football announces 2015 schedule
On Wednesday, Weber State football announced its 2015 schedule. Some of the games include at Oregon State, at North Dakota State, and home against Southern Utah.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 25, 2015 11:15 p.m. MST
Sports
Former BYU 2-sport athlete Jennifer Hamson signs with WNBA’s Sparks
On Monday, the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA announced the signing of former BYU two-sport athlete Jennifer Hamson.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 23, 2015 5:47 p.m. MST
Sports
Real Salt Lake edges New England Revolution, 1-0, in preseason action
Real Salt Lake defeated defending MLS Eastern Conference playoff champions New England Revolution, 1-0, in preseason action in Tucson, Arizona, Wednesday night.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 18, 2015 9:55 p.m. MST
Sports
Basketball Hall of Fame announces candidates for inaugural Karl Malone Award
On Tuesday, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced the candidates for the inaugural Karl Malone Power Forward Award, which honors the top power forward in college basketball.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 17, 2015 8:55 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Jazz license plates now available
On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz announced special Jazz license plates are available for the public to purchase via the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, with proceeds benefiting Larry H. Miller Charities.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 17, 2015 7 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Tyler Haws (3) drives to the basket as Utah Utes guard Delon Wright (55) defends during a game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Saturday, December 14, 2013. (Matt Gade, Deseret News)
Sports
BYU’s Haws, Utes’ Wright make late-season Wooden Award Top 20 list
Tyler Haws of BYU and Delon Wright of the University of Utah were named to the John R. Wooden Award late season Top 20 list Wednesday.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 11, 2015 12:50 p.m. MST
Phanaul Kavita trains with Real Salt Lake at RSL's practice facility in Sandy.
Sports
Perseverance paved Phanuel Kavita’s journey from Highland High to Real Salt Lake
Growing up, local kid Phanuel Kavita dreamed of being a professional soccer player. Years later and with hard work, education, family, dedication and perseverance, Kavita has made his dream into reality.
By Xoel Cardenas
Feb 11, 2015 11:20 a.m. MST
