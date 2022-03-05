Xoel Cardenas

For RSL rookie defender Elias Vasquez, leaving his family in his native Guatemala to come play in the MLS has been difficult. But he knows this is the opportunity he’s dreamed of and his success will benefit both himself and his loved ones.
Former BYU quarterback Max Hall spoke to the media for the first time about his arrest last year, addiction to painkillers and how he was surprised when his former BYU professor and members of the school’s athletic department reached out to help him.
Save-A-Thon for Africa is a humanitarian effort to bridge youths in America and Africa through soccer while sending messengers of motivation, encouragement and aid. Members of the RSL Women’s team will travel to Nigeria on May 4.
Real Salt Lake Women is looking to continue the traditions established by the men’s team: winning, growing the fan base and playing the RSL style of play — all while continuing to help promote and grow the women’s game in Utah.
While the Jazz and 13 other teams wait for May 19 to arrive, you don’t have to wait to enjoy the fun of playing the odds of the NBA Draft Lottery. You can play ESPN’s 2015 NBA Draft Lottery Mock Draft simulator right now.
On Monday evening, the Utah Jazz announced they will host the 2015 Utah Jazz Summer League at EnergySolutions Arena from July 6-9. The six-game, four-team event will consist of the Jazz, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs.
Real Salt Lake’s Devon Sandoval makes his living on the Rio Tinto Stadium pitch, and it’s there where he decided it was the best place to propose to his long-time girlfriend on Sunday prior to RSL’s 2-1 win over Toronto FC. She said yes.
The will of the late Dean Smith, former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach, orders that each of the lettered players that played for him during his 36-year career be sent a $200 check after his passing to “enjoy a dinner out.”
Real Salt Lake will play Toronto FC in a national televised match on Sunday night. While many RSL fans are excited that their team is being showcased in the national spotlight, there are some fans that are not thrilled that RSL will play on a Sunday.
For Real Salt Lake’s Luis Gil, who will wear the No. 10 for the first time this upcoming MLS season, there is pride in being selected to wear the number, understanding the recognition and responsibility that comes with wearing the famed number.
Real Salt Lake made it three wins in three games in the 2015 Desert Diamond Cup, as RSL beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night. RSL will take the pitch this Saturday night in the Desert Diamond Cup final against the Colorado Rapids.
Growing up, local kid Phanuel Kavita dreamed of being a professional soccer player. Years later and with hard work, education, family, dedication and perseverance, Kavita has made his dream into reality.