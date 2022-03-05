Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Yael Eckstein

Contributor
AP20098473969918.jpg
Opinion
The Passover redemption story we need for our present moment
The story of the ancient Israelites gives me the confidence that God answers our prayers in his perfect timing.
By Yael Eckstein
March 25, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_200260992.jpeg
Opinion
Guest opinion: As a Jewish mother, my greatest commitment is building the faith of my children
By Yael Eckstein
May 10, 2020 10 a.m. MDT