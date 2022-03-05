Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Zero Fatalities

Your guide to zero fatalities
By Zero Fatalities
Sept 30, 2019 8:48 a.m. MDT
Top distracted driving memes from Join the Resistance
Over the past few months, Zero Fatalities ran a campaign called Join the Resistance, aimed at empowering and uniting Utahns to eliminate distraction behind the wheel. Here are the top distracted driving memes submitted.
By Zero Fatalities
April 5, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Did you see Zero Fatalities’ impactful advertisement?
During the big game, we aired a Zero Fatalities advertisement to address Utah’s distracted driving problem. The advertisement—Your Fault—depicted the seriousness of distracted driving in an honest light.
By Zero Fatalities
Feb 7, 2018 9 a.m. MST
9 tips for driving home in one piece during the holidays
With increased traffic and inclement weather during this joyous time of the year, make sure you’re using safe driving techniques. Here are nine tips for driving home in one piece during the holidays.
By Zero Fatalities
Nov 22, 2017 9:41 a.m. MST
5 Superpowers Utah drivers think they have
Utah drivers are attempting to live out their fantasies behind the wheel. From superhuman speed to cat-like reflexes, here are the five superpowers that Utah drivers think they have.
By Zero Fatalities
Oct 25, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
9 best Utah highway signs
Utah has found a way to encourage good driving behaviors and get a good laugh at the same time. The Utah Department of Transportation provides witty reminders regarding the five deadly driving behaviors. Here are a few.
By Zero Fatalities
Aug 21, 2017 9:06 a.m. MDT
Five commercials that could save your life this summer
While fatal car crashes are no joke, these five hilarious commercials addressing deadly driving behaviors could save your life this summer.
By Zero Fatalities
July 27, 2017 9:25 a.m. MDT
Are the odds in your favor? Your chance of dying from various causes
While the odds of being the victim of a shark attack are one in 11.5 million worldwide, we Utahns are lucky to not worry about Great Whites in our backyard. What we do have to worry about, however, is staying safe on the...
By Zero Fatalities
June 22, 2017 9:30 a.m. MDT
12 dumb things Utah drivers do every summer
Here’s the list of all-too-common mistakes and what NOT to do while driving this summer.
By Zero Fatalities
May 24, 2017 9 a.m. MDT