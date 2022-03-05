Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Utah’s pro-business environment throws a rope to national economy
Business friendly regulation and low taxes bring companies to Utah, spur growth and set an example across the country.
By Zions Direct
Aug 2, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Successful Interviewing
Senior Recruiter Chad Brown says the most important aspect of an interview to remember is to make it a two-way conversation. Research the company and prepare questions to show that you’re right for the job and to make sure the job is right for you.
By Zions Direct
Aug 1, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Zions Direct Adds 5 New Charities to Growing Auction Platform
Best Friends Animal Society, United Way, JDRF, Utah Food Bank, and The Road Home are the newest additions to Zions Direct’s growing Charity Auction platform.
By Zions Direct
July 30, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
From Our Desk to Yours: Trending topics among Zions Direct investors
During May, we had calls about both dollar-cost averaging and stock splits.
By Zions Direct
July 28, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Types of Retirement Accounts
It’s never too early to start planning for retirement. There are various types of retirement accounts that allow you to start saving for the future your way - so when you retire, you can hopefully keep living the lifestyle you’re used to.
By Zions Direct
July 26, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Is Investing the Same as Gambling?
Have you ever felt that investing is a bit too much like gambling? Dr. Robert Dubil, Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Utah reminds us that investing is not exactly betting in a game of chance.
By Zions Direct
July 24, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Tuacahn Amphitheatre - Speaking on Business
The outdoor Tuacahn Amphitheatre outside St. George, Utah performs a variety of Broadway plays. Last year alone it attracted 265,000 guests. That’s the second highest tourist attraction in southern Utah after Zion National Park.
By Zions Direct
July 22, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Tips for Your Resume
Zions Bank Senior Recruiter, Chad Brown shares what he thinks makes a resume stand out. He says, “Be concise. Put the most relevant information as close to the top as you can.”
By Zions Direct
July 18, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
The Value of Being a Well-Educated Investor
In 1897, the San Francisco Call published an article that noted: “To the citizen thus engaged in business, the intrinsic value of thorough knowledge cannot be disputed. With it he can confidently enter the arena of public affairs fully equipped to meet the educated professional citizen.”
By Zions Direct
July 16, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Designing Your Career
In the job world, skills, knowledge, and requirements for success are constantly changing and evolving. How does one progress and succeed in this shifting environment? Connie De Ianni discusses how to design your career.
By Zions Direct
July 14, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Family Finance: Why Women Need a Plan
Summary: When Tiana was 18, her father unexpectedly died of a heart attack. Now she speaks to women nationwide, urging them to do what her father and mother did not: make a plan that can help your family prepare for unforeseen financial challenges.
By Zions Direct
July 12, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Credit Q&A: Surprising answers to common questions
The following common consumer credit questions were posed to representatives from Experian, a global information services company that, among other objectives, assists individual consumers and organizations in managing credit.
By Zions Direct
July 10, 2013 1:12 p.m. MDT
The Importance of Diversification
Diversification and asset allocation are strategies used to reduce risk exposure when investing. Learn more by watching this short video.
By Zions Direct
July 10, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Harris Simmons and Zions Bank Participate in 2013 Teach Children to Save Day
Guadalupe School 4th grade students learned how to be penny pinchers from Zions Bancorporation Chairman, President and CEO Harris Simmons in honor of National Teach Children to Save Day.
By Zions Direct
July 8, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Intrepid museum captures spirit of freedom, reminder of sacrifice
Capturing a piece of history, the USS Intrepid reminds us of many who sacrificed for our country. The magnificent ship now serves as The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.
By Zions Direct
July 5, 2013 3:44 p.m. MDT
Essential Purpose Bonds
Essential purpose bonds are bonds issued by municipalities to fund essential, traditional public projects. Learn how they are secured and why they are generally believed to be of higher quality and less speculative than non-essential purpose bonds.
By Zions Direct
July 5, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Contrarian Investing
Learn what Contrarian Investing is, and the reasons an investor might use this contradictory investment strategy, in this short video.
By Zions Direct
July 2, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Kennecott landslide threatened an Olympic medals mine
Did the Kennecott Mine landslide bury plans for future Olympic medals? Company officials say they’ll dig up the precious metals in other mines and keep competing.
By Zions Direct
July 1, 2013 1:10 p.m. MDT
Making a Case for Cash in Your Investment Portfolio
The argument can reasonably be made that for purposes of liquidity and flexibility, investors should consider keeping cash in their portfolios. Discover how cash can help you plan for meeting expected and unexpected needs.
By Zions Direct
June 27, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Oasis Cafe - Speaking on Business
In this edition of Speaking on Business, Chris Redgrave highlights a local treasure in Salt Lake City, the Oasis Café. The café has worked to keep customer favorites while continuing to offer something new for over 20 years.
By Zions Direct
June 26, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake Chamber Recognizes Harris H. Simmons and A. Scott Anderson as Giants in Our City
Harris H. Simmons, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, and A. Scott Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zions First National Bank were both honored as Giants In Our City.
By Zions Direct
June 25, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
The Gym at City Creek - Speaking on Business
Take a tour of the new fitness center at City Creek -The Gym.
By Zions Direct
June 24, 2013 4:33 p.m. MDT
Get more with your score: 3 actions that affect your credit
As seen at myfico.com here are three characteristics that high achievers have in common.
By Zions Direct
June 17, 2013 7:48 a.m. MDT
Types of Debt Securities
Discover different types of debt instruments, including government securities, government agencies, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds.
By Zions Direct
June 17, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Tanner Dance
Tanner Dance brings dance opportunities to public school students, serving more than 4,000 students each week.
By Zions Direct
June 16, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Zions Direct University: Certificates of Deposit
Learn about certificates of deposit, or CDs, including their qualities, risks, and how to determine if they would be good addition to your investment portfolio. This educational video is part of Zions Direct University’s Beginner series.
By Zions Direct
June 14, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
4 Points to Know About Gift Taxes
Do you know the difference between a Gift Tax and an Estate Tax? Do you understand the laws that have been changed concerning these taxes? Dirk Samson, of Western National Trust Company, explains what these taxes are and how the new laws may apply to you.
By Zions Direct
June 12, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Fendall’s of Ogden
Fendall’s of Ogden is anything but your typical ice cream parlor. Owner Sheri Morreale has brought her own unique touch to both the shop and its menu. Discover how Zions Bank is helping Sheri keep this Utah tradition alive.
By Zions Direct
June 11, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Zions Direct University: Time Value of Money
Time can be a critical factor when it comes to investing and borrowing money. Learn about the influence it can have on the value of a dollar in this short video. This educational video is part of Zions Direct University’s Beginner series.
By Zions Direct
June 10, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
Hogle Zoo - Speaking on Business
Hogle Zoo now has even more to offer with the Rocky Shores exhibit. It’s the largest and most expensive exhibit the Zoo has ever had, and provides a sanctuary for many animals that had nowhere else to go. Learn more in this Speaking on Business.
By Zions Direct
June 9, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
