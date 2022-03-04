Business
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
Hyundai announced plans to introduce 17 new vehicles by 2030.
The fitness tracker company is recalling 1.7 smartwatches containing a lithium-ion battery that can overheat and cause burns.
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
Target will be raising its starting wage to $24 an hour for some positions, based on the local market.
As U.S inflation continues setting records, Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive some prices even higher
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order to remove all the Russian liquor products from state-run liquor store shelves effectively immediately in response to the invasion of Russian military forces into Ukraine.
The program was a win-win-win for seniors who needed food, businesses that needed customers, and a local delivery service that wanted to support the community.
Residents feel state economy is outperforming the country, but still a little queasy
What to know about bitcoin and gold as Russia continues attack on Ukraine.
Are people not applying for home mortgages anymore?
Shiba Inu price has climbed recently due to a change in Binance Custody
A heavily negotiated bill to make changes to the Utah Inland Port Authority has won unanimous approval from a House committee. It now goes to the House floor.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox invites Utah businesses to help support Utah’s K-12 schools by providing work-based learning opportunities for students across the state during program’s launch.
A top legislative boss, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, is pushing the bill, accusing Union Pacific of being an unwilling and uncooperative parter in efforts to clear the state’s troublesome air pollution.
James Curran, formerly known as rapper James the Mormon, nearly went to jail one Christmas Eve night. He changed his life and spent a few years in music before finding joy as an entrepreneur and technology innovator. Here’s how it happened.
Apple employees at two retail stores are close to finishing their paperwork to unionize.
Utah Legislature approves bill to “crack down” on telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry
Utah among states with biggest price increases in U.S. as Fed tees up interest rate hikes.
The hike has demoralized buyers and possibly forever rewritten the rule book for the economy of cars.
