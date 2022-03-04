Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Business

Utah
Will Utah bill bring more puppy mills to the state?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
By Ashley Imlay
March 3, 2022 7:16 p.m. MST
Environment
Hyundai to introduce 17 electric vehicles by 2030
Hyundai announced plans to introduce 17 new vehicles by 2030.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 5 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches over burn risk
The fitness tracker company is recalling 1.7 smartwatches containing a lithium-ion battery that can overheat and cause burns.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 12:09 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah lawmakers, Union Pacific make nice: Bill to force clean switchers put on hold
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 12:29 p.m. MST
Utah
Global sanctions are pummeling Russia, but will they also cool Utah’s red-hot economy?
By Art Raymond
March 1, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
Business
Target raising minimum wage to $24 in some areas of the country
Target will be raising its starting wage to $24 an hour for some positions, based on the local market.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 28, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Utah
Poll: Utahns feeling inflation the most when it comes to basic life necessities
As U.S inflation continues setting records, Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive some prices even higher
By Art Raymond
Feb 28, 2022 10:29 a.m. MST
The West
Many are being forced to be house rich, cash poor to cope with rising home values
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Cox orders all Russian products pulled from Utah liquor store shelves
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order to remove all the Russian liquor products from state-run liquor store shelves effectively immediately in response to the invasion of Russian military forces into Ukraine.
By Matt Brooks and Associated Press
Feb 27, 2022 12:10 p.m. MST
Utah
How a Utah city fed senior citizens and helped restaurants with pandemic relief money
The program was a win-win-win for seniors who needed food, businesses that needed customers, and a local delivery service that wanted to support the community.
By Alexis Perno
Feb 26, 2022 9:27 p.m. MST
Utah
How do Utahns rate the national and state economies? New poll has answers
Residents feel state economy is outperforming the country, but still a little queasy
By Art Raymond
Feb 25, 2022 4:34 p.m. MST
Business
Gold is up and bitcoin is down amid Russia attack on Ukraine
What to know about bitcoin and gold as Russia continues attack on Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 24, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Business
Mortgage applications have dropped to lowest levels in years
Are people not applying for home mortgages anymore?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 24, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Business
Shiba Inu has exploded in value. Here’s why
Shiba Inu price has climbed recently due to a change in Binance Custody
By Herb Scribner
Feb 23, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah
Why Salt Lake leaders support this Utah Inland Port bill despite losing voting power
A heavily negotiated bill to make changes to the Utah Inland Port Authority has won unanimous approval from a House committee. It now goes to the House floor.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 23, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
Utah
Adopt-a-school program to provide work-based learning for Utah students
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox invites Utah businesses to help support Utah’s K-12 schools by providing work-based learning opportunities for students across the state during program’s launch.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 23, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
Utah
University of Utah strikes advanced research agreement with Idaho National Laboratory
By Art Raymond
Feb 23, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Utah
Is Union Pacific a poor corporate citizen? Why Utah House fast-tracked a bill to force cleaner tech
A top legislative boss, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, is pushing the bill, accusing Union Pacific of being an unwilling and uncooperative parter in efforts to clear the state’s troublesome air pollution.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 22, 2022 6:59 p.m. MST
Utah
From ‘James the Mormon’ to tech entrepreneur: The unlikely story of James Curran
James Curran, formerly known as rapper James the Mormon, nearly went to jail one Christmas Eve night. He changed his life and spent a few years in music before finding joy as an entrepreneur and technology innovator. Here’s how it happened.
By Trent Toone
Feb 22, 2022 1:18 p.m. MST
Business
Report: Apple employees may be trying to unionize
Apple employees at two retail stores are close to finishing their paperwork to unionize.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 18, 2022 6:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Scams, robots and telemarketers: What’s the best way to stop unwanted callers?
Utah Legislature approves bill to “crack down” on telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 18, 2022 3:13 p.m. MST
Business
These Mountain West states have the highest inflation rates in the country
Utah among states with biggest price increases in U.S. as Fed tees up interest rate hikes.
By Art Raymond
Feb 18, 2022 2:03 p.m. MST
Business
Need to buy a used car? Good luck
The hike has demoralized buyers and possibly forever rewritten the rule book for the economy of cars.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
Man tries to open airplane door after flight departs from Utah in an effort ‘to share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines’
The Oregon man removed the plastic covering on the emergency exit handle, then pulled on it “with his full body weight.”
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 16, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
Utah
‘We all feel blessed’: How the Pamela Atkinson homeless fund improves lives in Utah
Pamela Atkinson had no indoor plumbing in the London apartment where slept heel-to-head with her two sisters. Now, decades later, she says “it seems ludicrous” to be standing alongside Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, advocating for a tax campaign that bears her name
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 15, 2022 5:10 p.m. MST
Utah
Why are Patagonia, REI, North Face threatening to boycott potential Outdoor Retailer events in Utah?
At issue for the outdoor companies: ongoing opposition from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and other state GOP leaders and elected officials to federal land protection efforts.
By Art Raymond
Feb 15, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Tech
Virgin Galactic’s ticket sales to space are open. The deposit is $150,000
Interested in going to space? Tickets for a Virgin Galactic flight will be available soon.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 15, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
Utah
Health care worker protections, a ban on car ‘selfies,’ film tax incentives: These Utah bills are closer to becoming laws
The Utah Legislature gave final approval for a bill to expand protections for healthcare workers, and the Senate adopted a rule to limit press access at Capitol. Lawmakers also moved forward on an incentive program bring future Kevin Costner films back to Utah.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 15, 2022 1:36 p.m. MST
Entertainment
The Super Bowl really had 7 electric car commercials. Why is that?
From BMW to General Motors, the automotive industry pivoted to electric cars this Super Bowl season.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 14, 2022 6:51 p.m. MST
Business
Utah’s Homie cuts staff amid roiled real estate market
Unprecedented conditions, in part fueled by the economic fallout of COVID-19, has pushed Utah’s Homie to downsize its staff and refocus on the best services to meet changing market demands.
By Art Raymond
Feb 14, 2022 4:54 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah restaurants fighting food delivery apps over unauthorized listings
If you find yourself ordering from a delivery app and you are frustrated by the restaurant not being responsive, food being cold, or items not being available — it may be out of the restaurant’s hands.
By Matt Gephardt
Feb 14, 2022 11:08 a.m. MST
Business
Coinbase had a QR code ad during the Super Bowl. Here’s what happened next
Coinbase had a QR code ad that promised extra bitcoin if you signed up.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 10:45 a.m. MST
Utah
Will a new senate resolution sway UDOT’s Little Cottonwood traffic recommendation?
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 13, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Business
Need a last-minute Valentine? Good luck
Though supply chain issues have increased the price of roses, 37% of gift-givers plan to buy flowers.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Business
These 5 errors could delay your tax refund
Want to receive your tax refund soon? We’ve collected a number of tips to help you receive your tax refund on time.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah
Tired of telemarketers? Utah lawmakers have a bill for you
State legislator wants to ‘crack down’ on obnoxious phone calls, scams
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 10, 2022 5:43 p.m. MST
Business
How to get your tax refund faster than normal
Want your tax refund quickly? There could be an easy way.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 10, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah
Consumer prices continue to soar as January inflation hits a 40-year high
Ongoing, record-high inflation is impacting prices across the economy, ranging from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity.
By Art Raymond
Feb 10, 2022 1:10 p.m. MST
Business
Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a huge tax refund boost this year. Here’s how to get it
Low-earning Americans can get a large tax refund due to the American Rescue Plan.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 9, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Business
The child tax credit could make your tax refund smaller
Why is your tax refund so small in 2022? Here’s what we know about the child tax credit.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 9, 2022 3 p.m. MST
The West
These Western states are taking crypto seriously
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Utah
Overwhelming number of Utahns concerned about record inflation
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll shows attitudes about inflation.
By Art Raymond
Feb 8, 2022 5:18 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Facebook and Instagram may shut down in Europe. Here’s why
Meta is considering shutting down Facebook and instagram in Europe because of privacy laws that don’t allow transferring user data back to the U.S. anymore.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 3:23 p.m. MST
Utah
Bottle up and fly: Booze is back on most airline menus and flight attendants are ‘outraged’
Almost 6,000 unruly airline passenger incidents were reported to the Federal Aviation Administration in 2021, including some in which flight attendants and other passengers were seriously injured.
By Art Raymond
Feb 7, 2022 4:26 p.m. MST
Business
Spirit, Frontier Airlines ... and talks of a merger?
Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines, the two largest budget airlines in the U.S., have decided to merge.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 7, 2022 1:58 p.m. MST
Business
Those chicken wings are going to be more expensive this weekend
A few great deals are still to be had and feeding friends and family for the Bengals-Rams clash can still be done on a budget.
By Art Raymond
Feb 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Business
The price of Amazon Prime is going up because, yes, there are shortages
How much will Amazon cost now?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 4, 2022 10:05 a.m. MST
