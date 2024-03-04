The Toyota Motor Corp. logo is seen, May 11, 2022, at a dealer in Tokyo. In a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, Toyota announced it is recalling about 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. because a part can separate from the rear axle, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, issued recalls on select car models due to various, increased risks of crashes.

According to USA Today, the total recalls amount to over 1.4 million vehicles from brands such as Chevrolet, Jeep and Toyota. If you’re looking to find out if your car is part of the recalls, you can check the NHTSA’s website and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to find out.

Here is a list of the most significant car recalls:

1. Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon

Recalled models: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon.

Amount: 55,755.

Contact: 1-800-222-1020 (Chevrolet); 1-800-462-8782 (GMC).

General Motors (GM) is recalling over 55,000 pickup trucks from Chevrolet and GMC because of phantom braking — when a car’s automatic emergency braking (AEB) system brakes unexpectedly due to a falsely detected obstacle, per Consumer Reports. Unexpected braking can increase the risk of a crash, especially while the car is moving.

The company received over 200 complaints reportedly related to the faulty AEB system between Nov. 29, 2022 and Feb. 6, 2024. From their report to the NHTSA, four complaints involved accidents and three involved minor injuries.

Dealerships can perform a software update on affected vehicles to fix the calibration of the front camera module (FCM) — free of charge, reported USA Today. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners on Apr. 8, 2024.

2. Ford Maverick Hybrid

Recalled models: 2022-2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid.

Amount: 62,813.

Contact: 1-866-436-7332.

Ford is recalling its Maverick Hybrid pickup trucks because the “instrument panel cluster may not properly illuminate warning lights or gauges,” per USA Today.

Instrument panels — which show elements such as the speedometer and warning lights — are federally regulated for “certain safety-related displays” and can increase the risk of crash if not in compliance, per Consumer Reports. According to the NHTSA, there have been 165 warranty claims associated to this issue.

Dealerships can update the panels’ software free of charge, said USA Today. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners on Mar. 18, 2024.

3. Hyundai Elantra

Recalled models: 2015-2016 Hyundai Elantra.

Amount: 186,588.

Contact: 1-855-371-9460.

Hyundai is recalling over 185,000 of its 2015 and 2016 Elantra compact cars due to defections with the trunk latches.

The latches — which typically can be opened when inside the trunk — when defective, can prevent the trunk from opening and “may trap a person inside, increasing their risk of injury,” per the company’s NHTSA report.

Dealerships can replace the trunk latches free of charge, according to USA Today. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners on Apr. 15, 2024.

4. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Recalled models: 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Amount: 338,238.

Contact: 1-800-853-1403 (FCA U.S., LLC)

Chrysler is recalling over 330,000 of its 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. This is reportedly due to the steering wheel having a “potential for loss of vehicle control,” reported USA Today. More specifically, the SUV steering wheels could fall outward due to “the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle” potentially separating.

According to the company’s NHTSA’s report, 18 warranty claims were made reportedly relating to the issue.

Dealerships can replace the needed parts free of charge, stated USA Today. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners on Apr. 12, 2024.

5. Toyota Tacoma

Recalled models: 2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma.

Amount: 381,199.

Contact: 1-800-331-4331.

Toyota is recalling over 380,000 of its 2022-2023 Tacoma pickup trucks. According to its press release, the company claims “welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly” could cause nuts to “loosen over time and eventually fall off” and “separate from the axle.”

The company’s NHTSA report didn’t find any claims related to the issue.

Dealerships will inspect and repair/replace any damaged components free of charge, per USA Today. Letters are expected to be mailed to owners on Apr. 13, 2024.

