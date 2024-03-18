FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Amazon last week announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale starting on March 20 and ending on March 25.

Per the company’s statement, Amazon’s U.S. customers can find discounts of up to 50% on select beauty products and outdoor equipment, and up to 40% off for electronics, home products and spring apparel.

The sale, according to CNN, will not be completely exclusive to Amazon Prime members this time; however, Prime members will have access to unique benefits and deals that nonmembers won’t have.

While the deals have yet to be listed — as the promo commences on Wednesday — here are some products that are currently discounted in time for spring cleaning.

List price: $79.99.

Current price: $69.99 (13% off).

Listed as Amazon’s overall pick, this BISSELL vacuum is a “convenient clean in one machine.”

It’s compact and lightweight when you need to clean around the house — plus it’s made with scatter-free technology, helping you clean up messes without needing to vacuum over the same area again.

This product is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, with over 2,500 reviews.

List price: $12.47.

Current price: $11.85 (5% off).

With a total sheet count of 225, this 3-pack of Clorox disinfectant wipes helps to “keep every space sparkling clean,” per its Amazon listing.

These wipes are triple-layered to help clean all kinds of surfaces, remove allergens and — most of all — kill 99.9% of various bacteria and viruses. Not to mention, they claim to eradicate the COVID-19 virus within 15 seconds.

This product is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, with over 96,000 reviews.

List price: $35.99.

Current price: $19.54 (46% off).

If you need to clean your windows this spring, Eazer has a squeegee just for you.

With four detachable pads to choose from, you can use it to clean any indoor/outdoor window — even on your own car. Also, it can extend up to 62 inches, allowing you to clean those hard-to-reach areas.

This product is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, with over 1,000 reviews.

List price: $76.99.

Current price: $56.09 (27% off).

Ranked as Amazon’s choice, this cordless scrubber helps to “save time and effort” when it comes to cleaning.

With three handles and four brushes to pick from — for multiple purposes — the scrubber holds a rechargeable battery lasting up to 90 minutes and can go as fast as 380 revolutions per minute to clean out those tough stains.

This product is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars, with over 13,000 reviews.

List price: $11.99.

Current price: $8.99 (25% off).

Sometimes your cleaners need to be cleaned, and Tide is here to help with just that.

Its washing machine powder helps eliminate odor and claims to work faster and stronger to deep clean your washer. It can be used for all types of washers — both regular and high-efficiency, front and top-loaded, according to the listing.

This product is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, with over 36,000 reviews.