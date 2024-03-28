Sam Bankman-Fried, second from right, stands flanked by his attorneys, Marc Mukasy, left, and Torrey Young, right, while Judge Lewis A. Kaplan announces his sentence in Manhattan federal court, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. Crypto entrepreneur Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unraveled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.

Convicted cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal court judge on Thursday in a ruling that fell short of the 40 to 50 years prosecutors were seeking but far exceeded the five to six years sought by Bankman-Fried’s defense attorneys.

Bankman-Fried was convicted last November on two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was also convicted of conspiracy to commit commodities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Before his downfall, Bankman-Fried rode his business success as founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into the media spotlight with a lavish lifestyle, celebrity endorsements, a pricey Super Bowl ad and big-ticket donations.

FTX was launched in 2019 and benefitted from a wave of interest and investment in digital currencies that drove his company to a valuation that peaked at around $32 billion in early 2022. But later that year, it was revealed that Bankman-Fried and other members of his leadership team coordinated fraudulent use of customer funds to prop up a failing hedge fund, Alameda Capital, run by Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend and business associate, Caroline Ellison. The rapid unraveling of Bankman-Fried’s business interests in November 2022 followed a steep decline in cryptocurrency values and a damning article by CoinDesk that revealed the connections between FTX and Alameda. A leaked balance sheet also showed FTX was in serious financial distress and overextended by billions.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in December 2022 and indicted on eight criminal charges; he was released on $250 million bail but was later taken back into custody for having inappropriate contact with potential witnesses in the case.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 40 to 50 years after Bankman-Fried was convicted last November.

During the Thursday hearing, prosecutor Nicolas Roos said criminality ran throughout Bankman-Fried’s business operations.

“Sam Bankman-Fried stole over $8 billion in customer money, and I emphasize stole because it was not a liquidity crisis, or an active mismanagement, or poor oversight from the top,” Roos said. “It was not a bloodless financial loss on paper.”

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said, per The Associated Press, the sentence reflected “that there is a risk that this man will be in position to do something very bad in the future. And it’s not a trivial risk at all.” He added that it was “for the purpose of disabling him to the extent that can appropriately be done for a significant period of time.”

In a court filing ahead of Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors outlined the extent to which Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent activities impacted the customers and clients of both FTX and Alameda Capital.

“The defendant victimized tens of thousands of people and companies, across several continents, over a period of multiple years,” the filing reads. “He stole money from customers who entrusted it to him; he lied to investors; he sent fabricated documents to lenders; he pumped millions of dollars in illegal donations into our political system; and he bribed foreign officials. Each of these crimes is worthy of a lengthy sentence.”

During Thursday’s proceeding, defense lawyer Marc Mukasey said his client was misunderstood and asked for leniency.

“Sam was not a ruthless financial serial killer who set out every morning to hurt people,” Mukasey said. “Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t make decisions with malice in his heart. He makes decisions with math in his head.”

Ellison and two other close associates of Bankman-Fried pleaded guilty in earlier cases to related crimes and testified at his trial.

“Ellison described Bankman-Fried as a calculating individual who knew that he was likely committing crimes when he directed the use of customer funds. Two other onetime friends of Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, also testified they felt they were directed by Bankman-Fried to commit fraud,” per AP.