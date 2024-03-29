This image provided by Massachusetts State Police shows a robotic dog named Roscoe, which is part of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and was shot multiple times after it was sent into a Barnstable house to locate a person who had barricaded themselves inside.

A bomb squad in Massachusetts sent in their robot dog after being shot at by a suspect during an encounter earlier this month, in which the robot was shot at multiple times. An official Facebook post from the Massachusetts State Police detailed the story of what happened and how the robot dog decreased casualties.

The robot dog Roscoe

The Associated Press reports that the robot dog called Roscoe was a member of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. Roscoe was created by Boston Dynamics as part of its SPOT robot series, which describes SPOT as being able to use its “unprecedented agility and advanced autonomy to work and extend the reach of your team.”

According to AP, this is the first time one of Boston Dynamics’s robots had been shot, with the company sharing, “We are relieved that the only casualty that day was our robot. It’s a great example of how mobile robots like Spot can be used to save lives.”

NBC News reports that officers sent Roscoe in during a SWAT standoff in Barnstable, Massachusetts, when an armed suspect shot at police officers. Roscoe, along with two other robots, entered the house the suspect had barricaded himself in, and did a sweep of the floors until they found the armed suspect.

The Massachusetts State Police explained that one of its officers was remotely controlling Roscoe and followed the suspect up a flight of stairs before it got shot several times in the side and neck area and communication was lost.

As Boston Dynamics told NBC News in an email, “Spot keeps people out of harm’s way and aids first responders in assessing dangerous situations. We are proud that Spot safely supported the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad during the recent Barnstable incident involving an armed and barricaded suspect, and we are relieved that the only casualty that day was our robot. It’s a great example of how mobile robots like Spot can be used to save lives.”

Boston Dynamics shares on its website the different specs and features SPOT robots have that can be utilized in a variety of work environments:

It can carry up to 30 pounds of sensory equipment.

It can be remotely controlled.

It can navigate complex terrains and avoid objects.

Manufacturing industries can use SPOT to do inspection rounds.

Construction companies can use SPOT to inspect real-time construction projects.

Power and utility companies can send SPOT to do inspections in areas of high radiation or electricity.

Mining industries can send SPOT to inspect tunnels.

Oil and gas companies can use SPOT to do routine inspections.

Public safety divisions can use SPOT to keep an eye on dangerous situations and inspect suspicious packages.

According to AP, Roscoe was sent back to Boston Dynamics to be repaired and a replacement will be sent in the future.