Pringles recently partnered with footwear company Crocs to lanch a Pringles-themed multi-shoe collection.

According to a press release, the shoe company is offering several variations of the limited-edition shoes, which can be complemented with “an array of Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms.”

In addition, the chip company is launching Croc-Tail Party — a new, limited-edition flavor of Pringles described as “watermelon chili lime.”

Here are the shoe and accessory options, per the press release:

Pringles® x Crocs™ Classic Crush Boot: These boots display a “playful pop of classic Pringles-red” and hold a “first-of-its-kind custom holster” for storing grab-and-go Pringles cans. Those in the U.S. who first purchase the boots will receive a can of the Croc-Tail Party chips.

These boots display a “playful pop of classic Pringles-red” and hold a “first-of-its-kind custom holster” for storing grab-and-go Pringles cans. Those in the U.S. who first purchase the boots will receive a can of the Croc-Tail Party chips. Pringles® x Crocs™ Classic Clogs: Using the iconic logo’s mustache as the strap, these clogs are available in mix-and-match colors themed to staple Pringles flavors, such as a pair of red and orange clogs reflecting the Original and Cheddar Cheese flavors, respectively, as listed on Crocs’ website.

Using the iconic logo’s mustache as the strap, these clogs are available in mix-and-match colors themed to staple Pringles flavors, such as a pair of red and orange clogs reflecting the Original and Cheddar Cheese flavors, respectively, as listed on Crocs’ website. Pringles ® x Crocs™ Classic Slides : These slides display a throwback style, featuring a black-and-white, retro version of Mr. P (the name of the mascot) and its iconic mustache.

® : These slides display a throwback style, featuring a black-and-white, retro version of Mr. P (the name of the mascot) and its iconic mustache. Pringles® x Crocs™ Jibbitz™ Charms: Those who want to further style the new shoes can add on five Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms, which, according to Axios, are accessories that can be plugged onto the shoes. Some of the themed charms include the Pringles logo and a winking Mr. P.

The products were shown on two videos on the Pringles’ TikTok account: one featuring the boot and new chip combo, and the other showing the clogs and slides with their accompanying charms.

According to Complex, the boots are currently sold out, but some sizes of the Classic Clogs and Classic Slides are still in stock. The shoes range between $50 to $100, and the Jibbitz™ charms lists at $20, per Crocs’ website.

Why are Crocs and Pringles partnering?

Mauricio Jenkins, the marketing lead for Pringles in the U.S., mentioned in the statement that the collaboration is to bring “ingenuity to fashion and flavor,” allowing fans to “express their taste in snacks and fashion.”

“This partnership seamlessly combines the flavor-packed world of Pringles with the iconic comfort DNA of Crocs,” said Matias Infante, Crocs’ vice president of global brand partnerships and energy, via the press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Pringles to come up with new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans.”

And this experience is not limited to the U.S., as fans all over the world can get a hold of the “stacked collection.”