Some phones have an entryway for traditional wired headphones, but newer phones don’t. Certain brands will sell specialized wireless headphones for their devices, but sometimes they come off too expensive.

Whether you just want to try different wireless headphones or are looking for something specific, here are 12 wireless headphones you can buy that work best with your specific device.

Best wireless headphones for iPhone

Business Insider calls the Beats Fit Pro the “AirPods for Everyone” because it includes the H1 chip used for Apple devices. CNET explains that this is because they’re built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro and have many of the same features, such as noise cancellation and spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro comes with a six-hour battery life, but if it’s in a charging case it can last up to 18 hours. Available in 10 different colors, the Beats Fit Pro are currently priced at $199 on Amazon.

These wireless headphones have a nine-hour battery life and noise cancellation that CNET describes as having “very good sound.” Available in four colors, the Sony LinkBuds S can connect to two devices and is a great fit for athletic users. It also protects against sweat or water.

CNET praises the lightweight and compact design that has almost the same sound quality as the Sony WF-1000XM4 but cheaper. They currently cost $148 on Amazon.

Available for a cheap price of $99 on Amazon, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC wireless headphones are described by Business Insider as having “tons of handy features and great noise-cancelling performance that’s shockingly good for the money.”

They’re available in five different colors and have a design similar to the Apple AirPods and include noise cancellation. Business Insider says the sound quality is impressive for a budget option.

CNET explains that the Live Pro 2 is the best AirPods Pro alternative that comes with “strong noise canceling, very good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust set of features, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, an IPX5 splash-proof rating and wireless charging.”

Available in four colors for a price of $119.95 on Amazon, the Live Pro 2 has six microphones and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Best wireless headphones for Android

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are described as Google’s first official wireless headphones that come with active noise cancellation, according to CNET. Coming in six colors, these wireless headphones can last up to 31 hours with their charging case and can be charged wirelessly with a Pixel Stand or Qi-certified chargers.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro come with real-time translation capabilities and wireless Google Assistant capabilities, per TheGamer.

Although made for Samsung phones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 can connect to any Android device. These wireless headphones can support wireless charging and are resistant to water, per The Verge.

Their smaller design ensures a better fit for more ear shapes, according to CNET. Available in three colors, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have a starting price of $109 on Amazon, but some features (such as spatial audio) only work with Samsung Galaxy devices.

The JBL Vibe Buds have an insanely low price of $39.95 on Amazon and are considered as “a rare find at a price point this low” when it comes to their Smart Ambient technology and adjustable equalizer, according to TheGamer.

The battery can last 32 hours (eight hours in the headphones and 24 in the case) and is dust and water resistant. It’s available in three colors.

Best wireless headphones for both Android and iPhone

The Verge describes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds as the “most powerful noise-canceling earbuds on the market.” With advanced audio processing and microphones that provide good noise suppression to keep your ears safe, these wireless headphones provide an “excellent sound and advanced features in a premium package,” per Business Insider.

Able to connect to both Android and iPhones, they come in three colors and are currently available for $299 on Amazon.

The Verge considers the Sony WF-1000XM5 to be the best overall wireless earbuds due to their improved noise cancellation feature and smaller size compared to their predecessor. Their battery life can last up to eight hours, they’re splash-proof and have improved sound and voice-calling, per CNET.

Currently $278 on Amazon, they only come in two colors but they use AI to help with noise cancellation and adaptive sound control.

If you’re looking for some basic wireless headphones without the fancy features, then the Jabra Elite 3 is what you need. The Verge describes this set as having good sound quality, comfort and battery life.

They come with four microphones, Alexa is built in and they are rainproof. Available in four colors, the Jabra Elite 3 costs $54.99 on Amazon.

Now Android-friendly, the Beats Studio Buds Plus come with better sound and noise cancellation than its predecessor, according to The Verge. These wireless headphones can be used with the iOS Find My feature and the Google Find My Device feature.

According to CNET, they’re splash-proof with a six-hour battery life. The Beats Studio Buds Plus cost $169.95 on Amazon.

This cheaper alternative works with both Android and iOS due to recent upgrades, with noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity and wireless charging, per CNET. Starting at $79.99 on Amazon, the Earfun Air Pro 3 comes in four colors and has its own app for users to download.

These wireless headphones have a nine-hour battery lifespan, but with their case they can last up to 45 hours.