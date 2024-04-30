Vision Graphics crews install an NHL banner on the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Jazz owner Ryan Smith bought the Arizona Coyotes and they will relocate to Salt Lake City.

While the players will be working on the ice, the National Hockey League is looking for people to work off the ice during the Utah hockey club’s upcoming season in Salt Lake City.

The league is taking applications for off-ice officials to staff home games at the Delta Center.

“The National Hockey League seeks to hire off-ice officials based in or near Salt Lake City, Utah. NHL off-ice officials will be assigned to work game days in a variety of roles to support both the home and away teams playing at Delta Center arena. An effective off-ice official will possess a strong hockey background, deep knowledge of NHL rules and understand the intensity, competitiveness, and the high skill level of NHL Players,” according to the posting.

What NHL jobs are available in Salt Lake City?

Although duties and responsibilities vary based on the position, off-ice officials are generally responsible for the collection, accurate recording and expert interpretation of game statistics, timing, reviewing and recording game results.

The jobs listed are:

Game timekeeper.

Penalty timekeepers.

Commercial coordinator/penalty box attendant.

Video goal judge.

In-arena league spotter.

Official scorer.

Scoring system computer operators.

The shifts last about five hours and pay $27 an hour, according to the posting. The jobs run from September to June, primarily nights, weekends and some holidays.

Required qualifications include significant hockey knowledge and understanding of scoring systems used in professional sports leagues and NHL rules. Experience as an on-ice or off-ice official, player or coach, either at the professional, major junior, college or minor professional level is preferred, the posting says.

When does the 2024-25 NHL season start?

Ryan and Ashley Smith, co-founders of Smith Entertainment Group, bought the Arizona Coyotes earlier this month and moved the team to Salt Lake City.

The yet-to-be-named team will play its first season in Utah this fall. The players and coaches received an enthusiastic welcome to the city last week at the Delta Center in a celebration that drew thousands of hockey fans. As of last week, more than 29,000 had paid a $100 deposit for season tickets. SEG intends to renovate the arena to improve sight lines for hockey as part of a downtown revitalization project. Smith plans to hold a bracket-style competition to name the team.

Players will return for training camp in early August with preseason games in September. The regular season begins on Oct. 4 with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils set to play in Prague, Czech Republic, as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series. The NHL has not yet released the full schedule for the 2024-25 season.