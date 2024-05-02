Technology is transforming the family car, making it more convenient to drive kids around.

Auto manufacturers have moms and dads in mind, introducing little luxuries that make a big difference.

Buyers can find these high-tech conveniences in several late model cars, but you might have to ask or search for them if you have a specific new ride in mind.

Here are some of the best options available.

Talk long distance

Families with carpool masters and lots of kids know the value of a third row. SUVs and minivans with that feature add extra room, which parents likely love.

But the distance between driver and those in the back can make it difficult to communicate without yelling. That’s why many family cars now allow the driver to use the in-vehicle speakers to talk (in a normal voice) with passengers in that back row.

An added beauty is that when the driver presses the vehicular intercom button to talk, it mutes any other entertainment audio connected to the car.

The feature has many different names: Honda Cabin Talk, Subaru Cabin Connect and Hyundai Driver Talk to name a few. But the “Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?” aspect is the same all around.

Keep the peace

For some family car owners, it’s all about options. Where the seats are placed makes a big difference for some.

The Honda Odyssey has what it called a Magic Slide second row that allows those three individual seats to slide forward and back as well as side to side. You can even take the center middle seat out to give the two remaining seats plenty of room.

Kids fighting and invading each other’s personal space? The new Ford Expedition allows parents to slide the seats apart to give children each a no-touch zone. Or slide both seats together, or to one side or another to give more room to anyone climbing into the back row.

Use your voice

Several makes and models of cars now act as a personal voice assistant without using a phone as the source. Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Mini, Volvo, BMW, Genesis and Audi have basic functionality where the driver can push a button and ask about the weather, operate functions within the car’s sound system and adjust temperatures.

Toyota, Lexus and Mercedes take it a step further by allowing anyone in the car to say, “Hey Toyota,” “Hey Mercedes” or “Hey Lexus” to launch the feature.

And some Mercedes models have eliminated the need to call out a prompt at all before asking the car to do something. For instance, drivers can simply say, “Turn on the heated massage in the passenger seat” and it happens. Mercedes’ voice assistant will even tell you jokes.

Promote teen spirit

One of the most frightening things about owning a vehicle is when it comes time for your teenager to take a turn at the wheel. Chevy’s Teen Driver Technology is giving parents a lot of say before they hand over the keys.

Parents can assign a certain key fob to have restrictions for top speed, top volume and to only allow the radio to work or the car to shift gears after everyone is buckled up. And if you aren’t one of those parents who believes ignorance is bliss, you can request a driving report after a teen driver comes home. It will show the distance driven, maximum speed, stability control events, antilock brake events, forward collision alerts and forward collision avoidance braking events.

Some Genesis models allow parents to set a curfew alert on their phone. It notifies them if a car is driven after a specific time of day. Genesis cars also give the option of placing geo-fence restrictions on the vehicle, alerting your phone in case the vehicle travels outside a set geographical area.

Throw shade

I don’t know how many times I tried shoving the edge of a blanket outside the window right before rolling it up in order to shade my little ones from bright sunlight streaming in the window. Designers at some car manufacturers must have had the same experience and graciously created electric window shades for the back windows. They roll up and down just like a window’s functionality in some Toyota and Genesis models.