Thermometers are very helpful tools for parents when they need to take the temperature of a sick child. But with so many options now available, we’ve narrowed down the list to help you find the best thermometer for your kids.

Ear thermometer

Ear thermometers use infrared rays to scan the inside of a child’s ear to determine their temperature. According to Mayo Clinic, they are best used for children 6 months and older, along with adults.

Available at Walmart for $24.76, this thermometer can only measure the temperature from inside the ear. Forbes describes it as a great option for families that prefer to only have their temperatures taken from their ears.

It only takes three seconds for it to determine a temperature and the device can save up to 10 different temperature readings.

CNN describes this thermometer as a great option if you’re traveling or on the go. Available for $14.99 on Amazon, the Elepho eTherm thermometer can get a temperature reading in just one second and has been used in clinical trials.

It comes with an LED display to easily read the temperature and can be simultaneously used for the ear or forehead.

No-touch thermometer

No-touch thermometers, also called remote or no-contact thermometers, do not need to touch someone’s skin to get a temperature reading, per Mayo Clinic. They either scan the forehead or the ear canal.

According to CNN, this thermometer is the best overall for 2024, saying it was “the best we tested.”

CNN continued, “This thermometer guides you through the entire temperature-taking process with directions conveniently printed right on the front of the thermometer.”

You can hold the thermometer up to 2 inches away from the forehead and get an accurate reading. It costs $35.20 on Amazon.

This no-touch thermometer is described as “an easy solution for quick readings, especially for busy and fast-moving kids,” according to Forbes. It’s able to take a temperature reading in just one second, making it quick and painless for both parents and children.

This thermometer can be used for people of all ages and costs $19.99 on Amazon.

Smart thermometer

A smart thermometer is similar to a no-touch thermometer, but it comes with an app and digital display to give temperature readings.

This thermometer comes with its own app that you download to access additional features. Aside from taking only a second to do a temperature reading, the app allows you to create multiple profiles for separate family members, keeps track of medication and even tells you if you live in an area with prevalent illnesses, per Forbes.

It costs $37.99 on Amazon.

Affordable thermometer

Need a thermometer that’s not too expensive? Here’s one to consider.

Vicks Comfort Flex Digital Thermometer

Both CNN and Forbes chose the Vicks Comfort Flex Digital Thermometer as the most affordable one of 2024. It costs $11.69 on Amazon and $10.48 at Walmart.

This thermometer can be used three separate ways (oral, rectal or under-arm) and is appropriate for all ages. It is consistent with its temperature readings and has a nice large display, per CNN.

Baby thermometers

Because babies are small, the average ear thermometer won’t work on them. For an accurate reading, babies under 3 months of age will need a rectal thermometer, per Mayo Clinic.

This thermometer costs $10 on Amazon and Forbes describes it as having a safe tip for babies and will ensure parents won’t slide it in too far. Its waterproof design makes it easy to clean and it can store up to 10 different temperature readings.

Although this thermometer takes a longer time to get a temperature reading (up to 23 seconds), it is one of the easiest to clean, according to CNN. It currently costs $9.97 on Amazon and can also be used orally for older family members.