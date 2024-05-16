In this April 28, 2021, file photo, an Uber Eats delivery person rides a bicycle through the Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan. A new report from Sift shows that food delivery services and rewards accounts are targeted by hackers more often than other types of services.

A new report from Sift has revealed that food ordering and delivery services face notably more hacking attacks than other industries.

Sift found that the account takeover attack rate for these food services is 20%. The attack rate across all industries, meanwhile is just 2.5%.

Why is the food industry under attack?

According to Sift, there are several reasons why multiple food industry services are a prime target for hackers.

Online loyalty programs: Hackers can claim rewards for themselves, taking them from the original winner.

Food ordering and delivery services: Hackers can easily order from the app once they’re in, using a customer’s account information.

Business Insider interviewed Brittany Allen, a trust and safety architect at Sift, who shared additional reasons why these types of accounts are popular among hackers:

Most food apps don’t require two-step authentication, like a fingerprint or a pin.

Food accounts are often used periodically, so hackers know that their activity will often go undetected for a while.

Once a hacker has entered an account, they can start selling information or exploit the account for purchases.

Allen shares several examples that have previously been hacked, including Walmart and Instacart. She also explains how hackers can use just a phone or computer without any fancy equipment.

What can you do to protect your accounts?

According to Business Insider, several food-related apps have taken steps to guard against security threats.

But companies can only do so much, and it’s up to each person to secure their account as much as possible.

The Federal Trade Commission describes four ways you can secure your accounts: