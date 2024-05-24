Apple Pencil Pro pairs, charges and is stored on the side of iPad Pro through a new magnetic interface.

Apple has released its new Apple Pencil Pro that is compatible with the new iPad Pro (M4) and iPad Air (M2) and it comes with features that aren’t found in previous Apple Pencils.

Here are five ways you can use this new Apple Pencil in order to utilize its features to the max.

1. Double tap to switch

To switch between a pencil and eraser on the Pencil Pro, you just need to double tap the side of your Pencil Pro.

Per Apple, this feature can be done in the Notes app and other supported apps. If you want to change what the double-tap does (such as show a color palette instead) just go to Settings > Apple Pencil > Double Tap.

2. Squeeze for actions

If you squeeze the barrel of your Pencil Pro, a palette will show up with different actions you can choose from, including eraser, pencil and color swatch.

You can also change what the squeeze action does (several options include shortcut, switching between your tool and eraser, etc.), according to Apple, by going to Settings > Apple Pencil > Squeeze.

3. Hover to preview

If you hold your Pencil Pro above the screen, you will see a small cursor pop up. This is a preview of where you will be touching the iPad. It will allow users to have greater precision when taking notes and coloring.

You can also do several actions with the hover feature, per Apple, including the following: explore the tool palette, erase with precision and adjust the angle/rotation of the Pencil Pro to change the size or angle of the drawing tool.

4. Barrel roll for precision

The barrel roll is a gyroscopic feature that will allow Pencil Pro users to have precise control over the pen tools available on the iPad.

According to Apple, this can look like tilting the Pencil Pro to change the line thickness or pressing down harder to darken a line.

5. Haptic feedback for confirmation

The haptic feedback feature is a pulse you’ll feel after you do a specific action (such as double tapping the barrel) as a confirmation that you did the action.

It normally occurs when you double tap or squeeze the Pencil Pro. You can turn this off in the settings and vice versa.