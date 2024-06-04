In this June 9, 2015, file photo, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. Niccols responded to a claim on social media that Chipotle's portion sizes are getting smaller.

Chipotle’s CEO, Brian Niccol, is facing criticism on TikTok after his response to a controversy surrounding the fast-food chain’s increasing prices and alleged smaller portions.

The controversy sparked a social media trend, known as the “Chipotle walkout,” in which customers would walk out of the restaurant without paying if they didn’t receive their desired portion sizes.

Another trend followed, where customers claimed that videotaping Chipotle workers would result in extra-large portions.

Chipotle isn’t the only fast-food chain that has come under fire due to its increased prices. As previously reported by the Deseret News, companies like McDonald’s have been losing customers to increased prices.

Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s, said in an earnings call, “Eating at home has become more affordable. The battleground is certainly with that low-income consumer.”

The fast-food industry, a convenient alternative to cooking at home, is increasingly becoming seen as a luxury. According to a survey by LendingTree, 62% of Americans say they are eating less fast food due to increased prices.

How did the CEO of Chipotle respond to the controversy?

In an interview with Fortune, posted to TikTok, which has received over 13 million views, Niccol denied that Chipotle’s portion sizes have decreased. However, his response to customers who don’t receive their desired portion size has been ridiculed by TikTok users.

Niccol suggested that customers who want more rice or pico de gallo simply give a “look” to the staff to indicate their desire. He also stated that if customers want double the amount of meat, they must pay for it.

“One of the things I think is great about Chipotle, is if you come into the restaurant and you want a little more rice, or you want a little more pico, all you got to do is kind of like — ” he said, then proceeded to give a look that would apparently clue workers in that you want a little more.

TikTok users responded by ridiculing him in the comments and posting reenactment videos exaggerating Niccol’s statement and the look he displayed.

Does the Chipotle camera hack work?

Users on TikTok claimed that Chipotle workers were told to provide larger portion sizes if the customer was seen filming. Several users tested out the theory and posted their experiences to varying success.

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, denied these claims, telling People that there have been no changes in the company’s portion sizes. She advised customers who want more to simply ask.

Chipotle’s official TikTok account also responded by posting an edited video showing a crowd of customers filming at a restaurant, with the caption, “POV u work at Chipotle rn.”

“It actually kind of really bums me out when people, frankly, do this videoing thing,” Niccol told CNBC recently. “It’s a little rude to our team members, and, you know, our team members, their desire is to give our customer a great experience.”