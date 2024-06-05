Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah Valley University in Orem on April 22, 2023. A fifth major theme park could be coming to Disney World following a new development agreement between DeSantis’ appointees and Disney that could see a $17 billion investment in the resort.

A fifth major theme park could be coming to Disney World following a new development agreement between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees and Disney that could see a $17 billion investment in the resort.

The agreement signals what could be the end of DeSantis’ crusade against Disney that began when the company opposed what critics dubbed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

An over two-year legal battle between the DeSantis-installed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which oversees the the Disney World district, and The Walt Disney Company ended in March when the two sides reached a settlement agreement, with Disney surrendering its self-governing status.

On Wednesday, the DeSantis-appointed members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District gave Disney initial approval to a 15-year development agreement, The Associated Press reported. A second vote for full approval will take place next week.

Major Disney World expansion?

Under the new agreement, Disney would have approval to build another major theme park and two minor parks at the Disney World resort. The agreement would also allow the construction of 14,000 more hotel rooms and a 20% increase in retail and restaurant space.

Disney will commit to investing $8 billion into its resort in the next decade and $17 billion in the next two decades. As part of the agreement, $10 million would be allocated for affordable housing, per WFTV9.

The agreement marks ongoing cooperation between DeSantis and Disney that could bring thousands of jobs to the state.

“With Walt Disney World’s substantial investments, we anticipate economic growth, job creation, and support for local businesses, alongside environmental stewardship and workforce housing initiatives, benefiting Central Florida’s community,” Stephanie Kopelousos, administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, told Business Insider.

Walt Disney World currently has four major theme parks: Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Magic Kingdom.