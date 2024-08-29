Brian Niccol, named the chairman and chief executive officer of Starbucks on Aug. 13, 2024, is shown during an interview on June 9, 2015, in New York. Niccol has chosen to commute to the company’s Seattle headquarters from his home in California, a 1,000-mile journey, rather than relocate.

Starbucks’ newly appointed CEO, Brian Niccol, has chosen to commute to the company’s Seattle headquarters from his home in California, a 1,000-mile journey, rather than relocate.

To facilitate his supercommute, Starbucks announced in Niccol’s offer letter that he would have access to the company’s private jet.

Niccol, who will officially assume his role on Sept. 9, will earn an annual salary of $1.6 million, with potential bonuses ranging from $3.6 million to $7.2 million, depending on his performance, according to CNBC.

The announcement of Niccol’s long-distance commute has sparked controversy, particularly among environmental advocates concerned about the carbon emissions from his frequent flights.

Greenpeace, an environmental activism group, criticized the move on X, calling it “unacceptable,” and shared a petition to ban private jets.

Why Starbucks hired Brian Niccol

Niccol, who previously served as CEO of Chipotle, was brought on to help revitalize Starbucks as the company faces challenges in a market it once dominated.

His appointment led to a 25% surge in Starbucks’ stock, which added $20 billion to its market value, according to The New York Times.

“Brian Niccol has proven himself to be one of the most effective leaders in our industry, generating significant financial returns over many years,” a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN. “We’re confident in his experience and ability to serve as the leader of our global business and brand, delivering long-term, enduring value for our partners, customers and shareholders.”

In a statement announcing his hiring as CEO, Starbucks expressed admiration for his achievements at Chipotle. The company’s stock price climbed nearly 800% during his tenure.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Starbucks,” Mellody Hobson, Starbucks board chair, said. “His phenomenal career speaks for itself. Brian is a culture carrier who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth.”

Why is Brian Niccol commuting?

Niccol’s situation reflects a growing trend of remote and hybrid work among top executives. Companies are increasingly offering flexible work arrangements to attract talent who may be unwilling to relocate.

Due to their privileged status, they can access accommodations not available to the average person, such as a private jet.

“It’s becoming increasingly common because we’re still in a competitive labor market,” Raj Choudhury, a professor at Harvard Business School, told CNBC. “Executives aren’t accepting job offers if flexibility isn’t on the table.”

In a similar case, Victoria’s Secret recently hired Hillary Super from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie company. Super will work from the New York City offices instead of relocating to the company’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, but will travel there when necessary.

According to CNN, Starbucks typically requires employees to work in the office three times a week, suggesting Niccol will make his supercommute frequently.

As a company that advocates for environmental sustainability, for some this announcement may seem to undermine that message. Starbucks has committed to cutting its carbon, water and waste footprints in half by 2030.