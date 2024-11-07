Holiday decorations related to a bedroom theme adorn the Library of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic, Wonder, and Joy," Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Washington.

The holidays are coming and so are house guests.

Make visitors feel at home with simple gadgets that will make their stay just right.

The ultimate compliment is when someone comes to your home and notes that everything is completely intuitive. The less time a guest has to to take to figure out anything, the more comfortable and relaxed they feel.

Creative Wi-Fi solutions

People are getting more creative with how they let guests know about Wi-Fi connections.

You can buy a dry-erase board or print out something to display the network and password. But you can also make it so that no one will need to type in a password at all, but can simply connect with a tap.

Wifi Porter is a small, sleek rectangle you can place anywhere that you want to give others access to your network in seconds. It’s compatible with iPhones, iPads and Android phones with a simple setup through the app.

The original device is $39.95 with a light wood finish, and occasionally they create special, limited-edition versions. Currently, Wifi Porter is offering a walnut/stainless steel option for $59.95.

High-tech humidifier

For anyone living in a dry climate, a humidifier is a smart addition to any guest room. It could help with congestion, coughing and the pesky dry skin that seems to appear overnight.

This Asakuki Humidifier is 20% off right now on Amazon and can cover 350 square feet. It has a night light, a low water indicator and can run for 30 hours. The multidirectional nozzle can point the mist in any direction and the company claims it is whisper quiet.

This humidifier also comes with an aroma diffuser with an included lavender scent pad and automatic shut off.

Charging station

Any house guest who forgets all the cords and cables to charge their devices won’t have to worry if you provide a charging station. The vibe is even better if it’s aesthetically pleasing and takes up minimal bedside table space.

This bamboo 3-in-1 fast charge option can simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch. It also acts as a lamp with touch controls and the choice of warm, natural or daylight white.

If $39.99 is more than you want to spend on a charging station, you can still give guests the luxury of leaving their little box wall chargers at home. These USB electrical outlets can plug right into an existing plug or can replace them completely.

This $8.49 option has five outlets, three USB ports and one for USB-C. It has surge protection and is smart enough to detect the type of device plugged in and deliver the correct charge.

The company doesn’t recommend using the outlets for larger devices like microwaves or hair dryers, but it has great functionality and looks so much nicer than a power strip.

Best night lights

Finally, never let your house guests stub their toe on the way to the bathroom in the dark. These motion-activated night lights can be a toe-saver if you place them under the bed.

As your guest swings their feet over the side, they’ll be bathed in a swath of light. The light stays on for 20 seconds each time it’s activated or can be positioned to an always-on mode.

The LED’s have five levels of brightness and metal plates to stick them wherever makes sense. Plus, the $23.99 two-pack of lights are USB-C rechargeable to avoid any messy cords.