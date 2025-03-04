Starbird, a fast-food chain based in California, announced on Monday announced plans to open five locations across the Salt Lake City area beginning in late 2025 or early 2026.

One of California’s hottest fast-food chains plans to join Utah’s growing market.

Starbird, a chicken chain restaurant centering on "super-premium fast food concepts," announced on Monday a franchise development agreement to open five new locations across Salt Lake City and surrounding areas" beginning as early as late 2025 or early 2026." It also announced similar plans in Chicago.

Aaron Noveshen, Starbird's founder and CEO, said the agreements represent "another milestone moment" in the company's "strategic expansion." Monday's announcement comes a few months after the company announced plans to add seven stores in the Denver area and 17 locations across Washington as early as 2025, marking the company's first locations outside the Golden State.

"As we continue expanding into new markets, we're looking forward to collaborating with operators who share our passion for unmatched food and operational excellence," he said in a statement. "Their experience and dedication will be instrumental in successfully bringing Starbird to these regions."

The company didn't immediately say who will operate Utah's franchise locations or where the locations will be. However, it says the franchise partners in Salt Lake City and Chicago "bring decades of experience operating successful restaurant brands."

Noveshen founded Starbird nearly a decade ago in partnership with Culinary Edge, a restaurant consulting firm based in San Francisco he founded in 2003.

He explained in a video uploaded earlier this year his goal was to redefine the fast-food market by offering a "super-premium" product. The company touts its fresh chicken as "hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten-free flour and spices." Its menu includes chicken sandwiches, salads, tenders, nuggets, wings and other items.

Starbird's first location opened in Sunnyvale, California, in 2016. It's since grown to 17 locations across the state, five of which opened last year.

Utah, Colorado, Illinois and Washington also appear to be just the beginning of plans to become a nationwide chain. The company is also exploring locations in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas, according to its website.

The announcement comes after a few other fast-food chains have expressed interest in Utah's fast-food market. McAlister's Deli opened a new Sandy location last month, its first in the Beehive State.

Yampa Sandwich Company, a Denver-based fast-casual sandwich shop, announced plans in December to open six new locations in the Salt Lake City market as part of larger U.S. expansion plans. Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, Flower Child and Slice House by Tony Gemignani opened Utah locations in 2024, while Fazoli’s and Pita Pit also announced expansion plans.